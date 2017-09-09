Mo the Sloth, Kramer the Emu riding out Irma in Key West jail

There's a wild bunch riding out Hurricane Irma inside the Key West jail.



Just ahead of Hurricane Irma, 426 inmates were evacuated by bus to lockups in Palm Beach County.



Then, things got really wild. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office runs an Animal Farm, housing 250 animals that have been abandoned, abused, confiscated or donated. And with a storm surge threatening to swamp the farm, the sheriff's office figured the jail cells are much safer for the animals.



The new population of the Key West jail includes Mo the Sloth and Kramer the Emu, along with horses, pigs, goats, sheep, tropical birds, alligators, snakes, turtles and others.

