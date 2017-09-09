The Latest: Florida governor: 76K people without power - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

The Latest: Florida governor: 76K people without power

Posted: Updated:
MIAMI -

The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott says at least 76,000 people are without power as Irma unleashes winds and rain on the state.

Scott said Saturday night that the outages expected to grow as Irma moves closer to the state.

He warned people that the storm is life-threatening.

___

6:30 p.m.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is telling people that have been ordered to evacuate that now is the time to go.

He says this is the last chance they will have to make a good decision.

The governor says millions of people will see life-threatening winds and storm surge as Irma approaches the state.

___

6:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is cautioning people in Irma's path to "get out of its way" and not worry about possessions.

Trump says property is replaceable but lives are not, and that safety must come first.

He says the nation is grieving for those who've been killed by the powerful storm, which spent the week churning its way across the Caribbean, leaving death and destruction in its wake. Hurricane Irma is forecast to hit Florida's southern coast at daybreak Sunday.

Trump says the U.S. is as prepared as it can be for a storm as monstrous as Irma.

Trump spoke at a weekend Cabinet meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland. He posted a brief video of his remarks on Twitter.

___

6:05 p.m.

More than 75,000 people have flocked to shelters in Florida to escape Hurricane Irma's potentially deadly winds and storm surge.

The state said Saturday that more than 400 shelters are open, mostly in schools, churches and community centers.

A hectic scene happened outside a minor league hockey arena in southwest Florida, where thousands of people were stuck in line. Some waited for more than five hours to get inside because only two doors were open.

When rain began falling heavily, more doors were open and the 8,400 seat Germain Arena quickly filled.

More than 6 million people have been warned to evacuate.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Where to watch Irma's arrival in Florida as it happens

    Where to watch Irma's arrival in Florida as it happens

    Saturday, September 9 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-09-09 18:58:23 GMT

    A number of webcams are showing live feeds as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida. Please note that livestreams may go down as weather conditions worsen. Here's where you can watch the storm:

    >>

    A number of webcams are showing live feeds as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida. Please note that livestreams may go down as weather conditions worsen. Here's where you can watch the storm:

    >>

  • City of Spokane regrets using boulders to move homeless

    City of Spokane regrets using boulders to move homeless

    Friday, September 8 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-09-08 20:28:19 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Following blowback against a city in Washington state that voted to place basalt boulders under a highway overpass to deter homeless people from camping there, a city leader is now calling for creating a "tent city" instead. The Spokesman-Review reported Thursday that Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart's tent city idea came after he heard from "hundreds" of people opposing the boulder plan, with many 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Following blowback against a city in Washington state that voted to place basalt boulders under a highway overpass to deter homeless people from camping there, a city leader is now calling for creating a "tent city" instead. The Spokesman-Review reported Thursday that Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart's tent city idea came after he heard from "hundreds" of people opposing the boulder plan, with many 

    >>

  • Woman killed in motorcycle crash near Idaho State Line; Speed and impairment factors

    Woman killed in motorcycle crash near Idaho State Line; Speed and impairment factors

    Friday, September 8 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-09-08 18:15:59 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman has died after a motorcycle crash late Thursday night in the 26700 block of E. Appleway Ave. in Spokane County near the Idaho State Line. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle and passenger car around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman has died after a motorcycle crash late Thursday night in the 26700 block of E. Appleway Ave. in Spokane County near the Idaho State Line. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle and passenger car around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • The Latest: Florida governor: 76K people without power

    The Latest: Florida governor: 76K people without power

    Saturday, September 9 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-09-09 23:04:02 GMT

    MIAMI (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott says at least 76,000 people are without power as Irma unleashes winds and rain on the state. Scott said Saturday night that the outages expected to grow as Irma moves closer to the state. He warned people that the storm is life-threatening.

    >>

    MIAMI (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott says at least 76,000 people are without power as Irma unleashes winds and rain on the state. Scott said Saturday night that the outages expected to grow as Irma moves closer to the state. He warned people that the storm is life-threatening.

    >>

  • Mo the Sloth, Kramer the Emu riding out Irma in Key West jail

    Mo the Sloth, Kramer the Emu riding out Irma in Key West jail

    Saturday, September 9 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-09-09 22:39:58 GMT

    KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) - There's a wild bunch riding out Hurricane Irma inside the Key West jail.      Just ahead of Hurricane Irma, 426 inmates were evacuated by bus to lockups in Palm Beach County. Then, things got really wild. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office runs an Animal Farm, housing 250 animals that have been abandoned, abused, confiscated or donated.

    >>

    KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) - There's a wild bunch riding out Hurricane Irma inside the Key West jail.      Just ahead of Hurricane Irma, 426 inmates were evacuated by bus to lockups in Palm Beach County. Then, things got really wild. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office runs an Animal Farm, housing 250 animals that have been abandoned, abused, confiscated or donated.

    >>

  • Family of pregnant woman killed by police files lawsuit

    Family of pregnant woman killed by police files lawsuit

    Saturday, September 9 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-09-09 20:59:07 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - The father of a pregnant black woman who was shot and killed by Seattle police officers in June is suing those officers. The SeattlePI reports in a Friday news conference, attorneys representing Lyles' father Charles Lyles, announced a civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit against officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - The father of a pregnant black woman who was shot and killed by Seattle police officers in June is suing those officers. The SeattlePI reports in a Friday news conference, attorneys representing Lyles' father Charles Lyles, announced a civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit against officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson.

    >>
    •   