The Latest: Florida governor: 76K people without power

The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott says at least 76,000 people are without power as Irma unleashes winds and rain on the state.

Scott said Saturday night that the outages expected to grow as Irma moves closer to the state.

He warned people that the storm is life-threatening.

___

6:30 p.m.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is telling people that have been ordered to evacuate that now is the time to go.

He says this is the last chance they will have to make a good decision.

The governor says millions of people will see life-threatening winds and storm surge as Irma approaches the state.

___

6:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is cautioning people in Irma's path to "get out of its way" and not worry about possessions.

Trump says property is replaceable but lives are not, and that safety must come first.

He says the nation is grieving for those who've been killed by the powerful storm, which spent the week churning its way across the Caribbean, leaving death and destruction in its wake. Hurricane Irma is forecast to hit Florida's southern coast at daybreak Sunday.

Trump says the U.S. is as prepared as it can be for a storm as monstrous as Irma.

Trump spoke at a weekend Cabinet meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland. He posted a brief video of his remarks on Twitter.

___

6:05 p.m.

More than 75,000 people have flocked to shelters in Florida to escape Hurricane Irma's potentially deadly winds and storm surge.

The state said Saturday that more than 400 shelters are open, mostly in schools, churches and community centers.

A hectic scene happened outside a minor league hockey arena in southwest Florida, where thousands of people were stuck in line. Some waited for more than five hours to get inside because only two doors were open.

When rain began falling heavily, more doors were open and the 8,400 seat Germain Arena quickly filled.

More than 6 million people have been warned to evacuate.

