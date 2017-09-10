FEMA sees trailers only as last resort after Harvey, Irma

FEMA sees trailers only as last resort after Harvey, IrmaPosted: Updated:
Idaho doctor trapped on St. Thomas after Irma
ST. THOMAS - Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida Sunday, triggering millions of evacuations as people prepare. But before that, the massive storm devastated islands in the Caribbean, including St. Thomas, where one Idaho doctor is trapped. Doctor Wendi Richardson travels to St. Thomas several times a year to work at a local hospital.>>
Four men arrested in California on Spokane kidnapping charge
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say four men have been arrested in Santa Ana, California, and taken into custody for first degree kidnapping stemming from an incident that happened in downtown Spokane just over a week ago. On September 1, just before 2 a.m., Spokane Police received a call from a victim reporting an incident that happened after a concert in downtown Spokane.>>
Where to watch Irma's arrival in Florida as it happens
A number of webcams are showing live feeds as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida. Please note that livestreams may go down as weather conditions worsen. Here's where you can watch the storm:>>
Washington state couple indicted in text message abuse case
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Washington state couple accused of sexually abusing children after an airline passenger reported seeing text messages about the abuse on a man's phone during a flight. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 56-year-old Michael Kellar and 50-year-old Gail Lynn Burnworth were indicted Wednesday and will be arraigned later this month.>>
City of Spokane regrets using boulders to move homeless
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Following blowback against a city in Washington state that voted to place basalt boulders under a highway overpass to deter homeless people from camping there, a city leader is now calling for creating a "tent city" instead. The Spokesman-Review reported Thursday that Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart's tent city idea came after he heard from "hundreds" of people opposing the boulder plan, with many>>
Woman killed in motorcycle crash near Idaho State Line; Speed and impairment factors
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman has died after a motorcycle crash late Thursday night in the 26700 block of E. Appleway Ave. in Spokane County near the Idaho State Line. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle and passenger car around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.>>
FEMA sees trailers only as last resort after Harvey, Irma
HOUSTON (AP) - In a 2017 hurricane season that has already seen two monster storms, manufactured homes are turning out to be just a small fraction of the federal government's plan to deal with displaced people, with a mere 1,700 trailers available. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has a contract out for 4,500 more, but has made it clear they will only be used as a last resort.>>
Trump receives 'comprehensive update' on Hurricane Irma
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump has received a "comprehensive update" on Hurricane Irma. Irma has plowed into the Florida Keys as the storm begins its march up the state's west coast. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and several Cabinet members have participated in the briefing from Camp David - the presidential retreat where Trump has spent the weekend monitoring the storm.>>
Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida Keys
MIAMI (AP) - Some Miami Police officers remembered to pack an essential in their hurricane survival pack: Cuban coffee known as cafecito. The department tweeted a picture showing a coffee maker atop a camp stove. It read: "As our officers ride out the storm, some have brought the (hashtag) Miami essentials to help them get through the night.">>
Idaho doctor trapped on St. Thomas after Irma
ST. THOMAS - Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida Sunday, triggering millions of evacuations as people prepare. But before that, the massive storm devastated islands in the Caribbean, including St. Thomas, where one Idaho doctor is trapped. Doctor Wendi Richardson travels to St. Thomas several times a year to work at a local hospital.>>
The Latest: Florida governor: 76K people without power
MIAMI (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott says at least 76,000 people are without power as Irma unleashes winds and rain on the state. Scott said Saturday night that the outages expected to grow as Irma moves closer to the state. He warned people that the storm is life-threatening.>>
Mo the Sloth, Kramer the Emu riding out Irma in Key West jail
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) - There's a wild bunch riding out Hurricane Irma inside the Key West jail. Just ahead of Hurricane Irma, 426 inmates were evacuated by bus to lockups in Palm Beach County. Then, things got really wild. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office runs an Animal Farm, housing 250 animals that have been abandoned, abused, confiscated or donated.>>
Family of pregnant woman killed by police files lawsuit
SEATTLE (AP) - The father of a pregnant black woman who was shot and killed by Seattle police officers in June is suing those officers. The SeattlePI reports in a Friday news conference, attorneys representing Lyles' father Charles Lyles, announced a civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit against officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson.>>
Tim Duncan asking for help for US Virgin Islands
MIAMI (AP) - Tim Duncan is asking for help for the U.S. Virgin Islands, and says he will match donations up to the first $1 million. Duncan writes on The Players' Tribune that he is donating $250,000 immediately to storm relief efforts after there was extensive damage from Hurricane Irma, and noting that Hurricane Jose has developed behind.>>
Firefighters use 'rain for rent' system to keep flames away in Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Firefighters in Montana are using sprinklers and hoses to try to protect strategic locations near some of the over two dozen wildfires burning in the state. A "rain for rent" system was being used in Glacier National Park, including around Lake McDonald Lodge, Saturday to increase humidity nearby.>>
Four men arrested in California on Spokane kidnapping charge
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say four men have been arrested in Santa Ana, California, and taken into custody for first degree kidnapping stemming from an incident that happened in downtown Spokane just over a week ago. On September 1, just before 2 a.m., Spokane Police received a call from a victim reporting an incident that happened after a concert in downtown Spokane.>>
