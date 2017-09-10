Two men arrested for breaking into apartment, stealing prosthetic leg

The Spokane Fire Department is still looking into the cause of a fire Monday.

Spokane Police arrested two men Saturday on robbery and burglary charges after the men entered an apartment, assaulted the resident and stole multiple items including the victim's prosthetic leg.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. when Spokane police responded to a report of an occupied burglary at the apartment in the 1800 block of W. 8th. It was reported that two men, known to the victim, got into the apartment and beat the victim up. They took several items from the apartment including one of the victim's prosthetic legs and then fled the scene.

When officers arrived on scene they were able to develop information leading them to a home in the 2400 block of east Bismark. The two men, later identified as 28-year-old Keoni P Canton and 34-year-old Dale D. Johnson, were taken into custody without incident just after 5 p.m. Officers seized the vehicle used during the commission of the crime and served a search warrant at the Bismark address looking for the items taken during the burglary, but were not able to recover any of the items.

Anyone with any information on the incident or where the stolen items may be is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.