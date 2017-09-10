Spokane, Coeur d'Alene Avista crews help with power restoration - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane, Coeur d'Alene Avista crews help with power restoration after Irma

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Avista Utilities reports that three five-person line crews and other personnel headed to Macon, Georgia, Sunday to assist in electrical distribution infrastructure repairs caused by Hurricane Irma. 

Avista is a member of The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Western Region Mutual Assistance Group (WRMAG) which is one of seven mutual assistance groups in the United States. The Avista crews are among several other regional utilities that have been deployed to assist in the volunteer mutual aid effort.

Two crews from Spokane and a crew from Coeur d'Alene will travel more than 2,400 miles to Macon. Avista also released six of its vegetation management crews to support the Irma response effort.

The 15-vehicle, 18-person convoy left Avista's Coeur d'Alene office at about 8 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive in Macon in the next four to five days. They will join numerous other utilities from across the country who are also supporting Hurricane Irma restoration efforts. The return date for the crews has not yet been determined.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by Hurricane Irma,” said Heather Rosentrater, Vice President of Operations. “When disaster strikes we see utilities come together to support each other. We’re proud to play a role in this mutual assistance effort, and are committed to helping restore power to those impacted by Hurricane Irma as quickly and as safely as we can. We’ve faced devastating storms in our own service area and received mutual assistance from other utilities. Now we have the opportunity to extend this same support.”

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Idaho doctor trapped on St. Thomas after Irma

    Idaho doctor trapped on St. Thomas after Irma

    Saturday, September 9 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-09-10 01:29:49 GMT

    ST. THOMAS - Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida Sunday, triggering millions of evacuations as people prepare. But before that, the massive storm devastated islands in the Caribbean, including St. Thomas, where one Idaho doctor is trapped. Doctor Wendi Richardson travels to St. Thomas several times a year to work at a local hospital.

    >>

    ST. THOMAS - Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida Sunday, triggering millions of evacuations as people prepare. But before that, the massive storm devastated islands in the Caribbean, including St. Thomas, where one Idaho doctor is trapped. Doctor Wendi Richardson travels to St. Thomas several times a year to work at a local hospital.

    >>

  • 4 metal band members arrested in connection with kidnapping

    4 metal band members arrested in connection with kidnapping

    Sunday, September 10 2017 1:34 PM EDT2017-09-10 17:34:20 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities say the four members of a well-known Polish death metal band have been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a woman after a concert last month in Washington state.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities say the four members of a well-known Polish death metal band have been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a woman after a concert last month in Washington state.

    >>

  • Where to watch Irma's arrival in Florida as it happens

    Where to watch Irma's arrival in Florida as it happens

    Saturday, September 9 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-09-09 18:58:23 GMT

    A number of webcams are showing live feeds as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida. Please note that livestreams may go down as weather conditions worsen. Here's where you can watch the storm:

    >>

    A number of webcams are showing live feeds as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida. Please note that livestreams may go down as weather conditions worsen. Here's where you can watch the storm:

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • The Latest: Irma weakens to Category 2 as it smacks Naples

    The Latest: Irma weakens to Category 2 as it smacks Naples

    Sunday, September 10 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-09-10 21:15:48 GMT

    MIAMI (AP) - Hurricane Irma has weakened to a Category 2 storm, technically losing its major hurricane status, after making landfall in southwestern Florida. It is hugging the coast as it moves north.

    >>

    MIAMI (AP) - Hurricane Irma has weakened to a Category 2 storm, technically losing its major hurricane status, after making landfall in southwestern Florida. It is hugging the coast as it moves north.

    >>

  • Feds, Texas offer choices for students homeless after Harvey

    Feds, Texas offer choices for students homeless after Harvey

    Sunday, September 10 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-09-10 20:56:31 GMT

    HOUSTON (AP) - Many families now homeless after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area are returning to class on Monday after weeks of delays or interruptions to the school year. Texas education officials estimate that 35,000 to 40,000 students have been affected by the storm. Federal and state laws are designed to make it easier for homeless students to get their educations, even in the midst of a disaster.

    >>

    HOUSTON (AP) - Many families now homeless after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area are returning to class on Monday after weeks of delays or interruptions to the school year. Texas education officials estimate that 35,000 to 40,000 students have been affected by the storm. Federal and state laws are designed to make it easier for homeless students to get their educations, even in the midst of a disaster.

    >>

  • Surreal video shows 'missing ocean' in Bahamas as a result of Irma

    Surreal video shows 'missing ocean' in Bahamas as a result of Irma

    Sunday, September 10 2017 4:48 PM EDT2017-09-10 20:48:15 GMT

    LONG ISLAND, Bahamas - An unusual sight has emerged in the Bahamas and parts of Florida as a result of Irma. In a video shared by Kelly Johnson on Saturday, you can see empty ocean as far as the eye can see on Long Island, in the Bahamas. In the video you can see a man jump off a pier onto what used to be the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

    >>

    LONG ISLAND, Bahamas - An unusual sight has emerged in the Bahamas and parts of Florida as a result of Irma. In a video shared by Kelly Johnson on Saturday, you can see empty ocean as far as the eye can see on Long Island, in the Bahamas. In the video you can see a man jump off a pier onto what used to be the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

    >>
    •   