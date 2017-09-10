Spokane, Coeur d'Alene Avista crews help with power restoration after Irma

Avista Utilities reports that three five-person line crews and other personnel headed to Macon, Georgia, Sunday to assist in electrical distribution infrastructure repairs caused by Hurricane Irma.

Avista is a member of The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Western Region Mutual Assistance Group (WRMAG) which is one of seven mutual assistance groups in the United States. The Avista crews are among several other regional utilities that have been deployed to assist in the volunteer mutual aid effort.

Two crews from Spokane and a crew from Coeur d'Alene will travel more than 2,400 miles to Macon. Avista also released six of its vegetation management crews to support the Irma response effort.

The 15-vehicle, 18-person convoy left Avista's Coeur d'Alene office at about 8 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive in Macon in the next four to five days. They will join numerous other utilities from across the country who are also supporting Hurricane Irma restoration efforts. The return date for the crews has not yet been determined.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by Hurricane Irma,” said Heather Rosentrater, Vice President of Operations. “When disaster strikes we see utilities come together to support each other. We’re proud to play a role in this mutual assistance effort, and are committed to helping restore power to those impacted by Hurricane Irma as quickly and as safely as we can. We’ve faced devastating storms in our own service area and received mutual assistance from other utilities. Now we have the opportunity to extend this same support.”