Missing Spokane 12-year-old returns home safely

Update: Spokane Police say a 12-year-old boy missing since Saturday night has returned home Sunday afternoon.

He is safe, and police thank everyone who helped look for him.

Previous coverage:

Spokane Police is asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old

Police say on Saturday night around 7:30 p.m., 12-year-old Izayah L. Elwess left his West Central home to go to a friend's house. Izayah has not been heard from or returned home.

Police say no foul play is suspected, but if you know where he is or see him, please call Crime Check 509-456-2233 and reference case number 2017-20180181