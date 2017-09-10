Surreal video shows 'missing ocean' in Bahamas as a result of Irma

An unusual sight has emerged in the Bahamas and parts of Florida as a result of Irma.

In a video shared by Kelly Johnson on Saturday, you can see empty ocean as far as the eye can see on Long Island, in the Bahamas. In the video you can see a man jump off a pier onto what used to be the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. Dry buoys and conch shell are also visible.

Johnson original post reads, "Long Island, Bahamas ! There is no more ocean ! As far as the eye can see . And they don't know where it went ! Wow .... Irma is more powerful than people think ! Be safe guys . "

The surreal images have gotten a lot of attention since the video was originally posted. The video has almost 60 million views and has been shared more than a million times as of Sunday afternoon.

But there is an explanation for the phenomenon, sometimes called "hurricane bulge."

Experts say the storm is so strong and is pressure is so low that it appears to suck water from its surroundings into the core of the storm. However, experts warn that it is only temporary and the water will return.