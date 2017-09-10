Surreal video shows 'missing ocean' in Bahamas as a result of Irma

Surreal video shows 'missing ocean' in Bahamas as a result of IrmaPosted: Updated:
Idaho doctor trapped on St. Thomas after Irma
ST. THOMAS - Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida Sunday, triggering millions of evacuations as people prepare. But before that, the massive storm devastated islands in the Caribbean, including St. Thomas, where one Idaho doctor is trapped. Doctor Wendi Richardson travels to St. Thomas several times a year to work at a local hospital.>>
4 metal band members arrested in connection with kidnapping
SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities say the four members of a well-known Polish death metal band have been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a woman after a concert last month in Washington state.>>
Where to watch Irma's arrival in Florida as it happens
A number of webcams are showing live feeds as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida. Please note that livestreams may go down as weather conditions worsen. Here's where you can watch the storm:>>
Washington state couple indicted in text message abuse case
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Washington state couple accused of sexually abusing children after an airline passenger reported seeing text messages about the abuse on a man's phone during a flight. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 56-year-old Michael Kellar and 50-year-old Gail Lynn Burnworth were indicted Wednesday and will be arraigned later this month.>>
The Latest: Irma weakens to Category 2 as it smacks Naples
MIAMI (AP) - Hurricane Irma has weakened to a Category 2 storm, technically losing its major hurricane status, after making landfall in southwestern Florida. It is hugging the coast as it moves north.>>
Woman killed in motorcycle crash near Idaho State Line; Speed and impairment factors
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman has died after a motorcycle crash late Thursday night in the 26700 block of E. Appleway Ave. in Spokane County near the Idaho State Line. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle and passenger car around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.>>
The Latest: Irma weakens to Category 2 as it smacks Naples
MIAMI (AP) - Hurricane Irma has weakened to a Category 2 storm, technically losing its major hurricane status, after making landfall in southwestern Florida. It is hugging the coast as it moves north.>>
Feds, Texas offer choices for students homeless after Harvey
HOUSTON (AP) - Many families now homeless after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area are returning to class on Monday after weeks of delays or interruptions to the school year. Texas education officials estimate that 35,000 to 40,000 students have been affected by the storm. Federal and state laws are designed to make it easier for homeless students to get their educations, even in the midst of a disaster.>>
Surreal video shows 'missing ocean' in Bahamas as a result of Irma
LONG ISLAND, Bahamas - An unusual sight has emerged in the Bahamas and parts of Florida as a result of Irma. In a video shared by Kelly Johnson on Saturday, you can see empty ocean as far as the eye can see on Long Island, in the Bahamas. In the video you can see a man jump off a pier onto what used to be the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.>>
Missing Spokane 12-year-old returns home safely
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say a 12-year-old boy missing since Saturday night has returned home Sunday afternoon. He is safe, and police thank everyone who helped look for him.>>
Spokane, Coeur d'Alene Avista crews help with power restoration after Irma
SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista Utilities reports that three five-person line crews and other personnel headed to Macon, Georgia, Sunday to assist in electrical distribution infrastructure repairs caused by Hurricane Irma. Avista is a member of The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Western Region Mutual Assistance Group (WRMAG) which is one of seven mutual assistance groups in the United States.>>
How hard is Irma hitting Miami? Cuban coffee 1 way to tell
MIAMI (AP) - To gauge Hurricane Irma's impact on Miami, some won't be watching just the weather; they'll be tracking Cuban coffee consumption. Cuban-style espresso, or cafecito, is a staple of daily life in Miami. Former Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Craig Fugate says how fast Cuban coffee stands reopen may indicate how the city is faring.>>
Federal assistance approved for 3 more Montana wildfires
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved disaster assistance for three large western Montana wildfires. FEMA funding is available to pay 75 percent of the state's eligible firefighting costs for fires near Lincoln, Seeley Lake and Libby. The grants can help with expenses for fire camps, equipment, tools, materials and supplies.>>
4 metal band members arrested in connection with kidnapping
SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities say the four members of a well-known Polish death metal band have been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a woman after a concert last month in Washington state.>>
Two men arrested for breaking into apartment, stealing prosthetic leg
Spokane Police arrested two men Saturday on robbery and burglary charges after the men entered an apartment, assaulted the resident and stole multiple items including the victim's prosthetic leg. It happened just before 2:30 p.m. when Spokane police responded to a report of an occupied burglary at the apartment in the 1800 block of W. 8th.>>
FEMA sees trailers only as last resort after Harvey, Irma
HOUSTON (AP) - In a 2017 hurricane season that has already seen two monster storms, manufactured homes are turning out to be just a small fraction of the federal government's plan to deal with displaced people, with a mere 1,700 trailers available. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has a contract out for 4,500 more, but has made it clear they will only be used as a last resort.>>
