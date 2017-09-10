Spokane police arrest man for setting field on fire

The Spokane Police Department arrested a man Sunday for causing a field to catch fire at E 2nd and S. Pittsburg St.

It happened around 1 p.m. Spokane Police and Fire Departments received several calls for a fire in the area of 2nd and Pittsburg. Fire crews arrived on scene and found a field on fire. There was a man attempting to put out the flames. Witnesses saw the man lighting fireworks near the field. The man left prior to police arriving, but witnesses were able to help police track him down.

Christopher M. Bateman, 38, was taken into custody on a warrant and also charged with reckless burning.

Spokane Police thanks firefighters for their quick response in preventing flames from spreading to nearby homes, and citizens who helped identify the suspect.

Police would also like to remind everyone that fireworks are illegal anywhere in the city of Spokane.