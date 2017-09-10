Multiple agencies respond to fire at recycling business near Chilco Mill in Athol

Firefighters from multiple agencies are working to put out a fire at a recycling business near Chilco Mill in Athol Sunday afternoon.

The third alarm fire broke out at the Sight Solutions in the 54000 block of N. Old Highway 95, just south of Chilco Mill. Jim Lyon with Northern Lake Fire District says a construction debris pile is on fire causing a large smoke plume that was visible from miles away Sunday.

Lyon said about 50 firefighters were on scene working to put the fire out Sunday, but that the fire could potentially burn all night.

Fire crews from Kootenai County Fire and Rescue, Northern Lakes Fire District, Coeur d'Alene Fire, Timber Lakes Fire District, Spirit Lake Fire Department and the Idaho Department of Lands were on scene working together to make sure the fire doesn't spread.

Some roads are closed in the area, including Old Highway 95 and the Chilco exit. Lyon says that the smoke plume from the fire is making driving conditions difficult so drivers should use caution.