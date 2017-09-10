Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shopPosted: Updated:
Surreal video shows 'missing ocean' in Bahamas as a result of Irma
LONG ISLAND, Bahamas - An unusual sight has emerged in the Bahamas and parts of Florida as a result of Irma. In a video shared by Kelly Johnson on Saturday, you can see empty ocean as far as the eye can see on Long Island, in the Bahamas. In the video you can see a man jump off a pier onto what used to be the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.>>
Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police report they are looking for a man they say shot at and carjacked an employee at a Cheney pot shop Sunday afternoon. Police say the man took the employee from the shop at gunpoint.>>
4 metal band members arrested in connection with kidnapping
SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities say the four members of a well-known Polish death metal band have been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a woman after a concert last month in Washington state.>>
Idaho doctor trapped on St. Thomas after Irma
ST. THOMAS - Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida Sunday, triggering millions of evacuations as people prepare. But before that, the massive storm devastated islands in the Caribbean, including St. Thomas, where one Idaho doctor is trapped. Doctor Wendi Richardson travels to St. Thomas several times a year to work at a local hospital.>>
Missing Spokane 12-year-old returns home safely
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say a 12-year-old boy missing since Saturday night has returned home Sunday afternoon. He is safe, and police thank everyone who helped look for him.>>
Where to watch Irma's arrival in Florida as it happens
A number of webcams are showing live feeds as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida. Please note that livestreams may go down as weather conditions worsen. Here's where you can watch the storm:>>
Spokane woman offers warning after attempted carjacking in Hillyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman has a warning for people to lock their cars after a terrifying experience while she was making a quick stop at the grocery store. Teresa McDonald says she went to the Safeway in Hillyard to grab a few things. She was waiting in her car in the parking lot as her family went inside. Then, she noticed four people walking her direction.>>
2 manatees stranded as Irma sucks water from Sarasota Bay
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Two manatees were stranded after Hurricane Irma sucked water out of Sarasota Bay, in Florida's Manatee County. Several people posted photos Sunday of the mammals on Facebook, hoping rescue workers or wildlife officials would respond. Michael Sechler posted that the animals were far too massive to be lifted, so the rescuers gave them water.>>
Small plane crashes near Priest Lake, no serious injuries
COOLIN, Idaho - Firefighters are investigating after a small plane crashed near Priest Lake in Coolin, Idaho, Sunday afternoon. Coolin Fire Chief Peggy Smith reports four people were in the plane when it crashed trying to take off from a grass air strip at Cavanaugh Bay. Smith says there were minor injuries as a result of the crash, but no one was taken to the hospital.>>
Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police report they are looking for a man they say shot at and carjacked an employee at a Cheney pot shop Sunday afternoon. Police say the man took the employee from the shop at gunpoint.>>
Multiple agencies respond to fire at recycling business near Chilco Mill in Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - Firefighters from multiple agencies are working to put out a fire at a recycling business near Chilco Mill in Athol Sunday afternoon. The third alarm fire broke out at the Sight Solutions in the 54000 block of N. Old Highway 95, just south of Chilco Mill. Jim Lyon with Northern Lake Fire District says a construction debris pile is on fire causing a large smoke plume that was visible from miles away Sunday.>>
Spokane police arrest man for setting field on fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department arrested a man Sunday for causing a field to catch fire at E 2nd and S. Pittsburg St. It happened around 1 p.m. Spokane Police and Fire Departments received several calls for a fire in the area of 2nd and Pittsburg. Fire crews arrived on scene and found a field on fire.>>
The Latest: Irma weakens to Category 2 as it smacks Naples
MIAMI (AP) - Hurricane Irma has weakened to a Category 2 storm, technically losing its major hurricane status, after making landfall in southwestern Florida. It is hugging the coast as it moves north.>>
Feds, Texas offer choices for students homeless after Harvey
HOUSTON (AP) - Many families now homeless after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area are returning to class on Monday after weeks of delays or interruptions to the school year. Texas education officials estimate that 35,000 to 40,000 students have been affected by the storm. Federal and state laws are designed to make it easier for homeless students to get their educations, even in the midst of a disaster.>>
Surreal video shows 'missing ocean' in Bahamas as a result of Irma
LONG ISLAND, Bahamas - An unusual sight has emerged in the Bahamas and parts of Florida as a result of Irma. In a video shared by Kelly Johnson on Saturday, you can see empty ocean as far as the eye can see on Long Island, in the Bahamas. In the video you can see a man jump off a pier onto what used to be the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.>>
Missing Spokane 12-year-old returns home safely
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say a 12-year-old boy missing since Saturday night has returned home Sunday afternoon. He is safe, and police thank everyone who helped look for him.>>
