Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop

Cheney Police report they are looking for a man they say shot at and carjacked an employee at a Cheney pot shop Sunday afternoon. Police say the man took the employee from the shop at gunpoint.

Police say the man was refused service at the Lucid marijuana shop Sunday afternoon because he didn't have his ID. When the man left the shop he reportedly shot at an employee who was eating lunch in his car outside, and then broke into that employee's car and drove off with the employee still inside.

As of Sunday evening, the Lucid employee is still missing and police are investigating.

Police say the ongoing investigation determined there were three people involved in the incident including two women and one man. The man appears to have facial and neck tattoos and was the person firing the shots and driving the employee away.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Cameron Smith. He was last seen wearing a Lucid baseball cap and matching shirt.

Police believe the suspect is driving the victim's vehicle which is described as a 2008 Acura MDX SUV with Washington license plate BCV4296. The suspect said that he was from Yakima and they ma be headed in that direction. The two women were last seen leaving the scene in a white Ford F-250 utility pickup with an unknown license plate.

Call 911 or Cheney Police immediately if you see the man or the SUV. Their number is (509) 498-9235