Small plane crashes near Priest Lake, no serious injuries

Firefighters are investigating after a small plane crashed near Priest Lake in Coolin, Idaho, Sunday afternoon.

Coolin Fire Chief Peggy Smith reports four people were in the plane when it crashed trying to take off from a grass air strip at Cavanaugh Bay. Smith says there were minor injuries as a result of the crash, but no one was taken to the hospital.

The plane landed nose down up against a fence.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation Sunday.

Additional details were not immediately available.