2 manatees stranded as Irma sucks water from Sarasota Bay

Two manatees were stranded after Hurricane Irma sucked water out of Sarasota Bay, in Florida's Manatee County.

Several people posted photos Sunday of the mammals on Facebook, hoping rescue workers or wildlife officials would respond. Michael Sechler posted that the animals were far too massive to be lifted, so the rescuers gave them water.

Great job today by Deputies Mizner and Hart as they helped rescue two Manatees that were stranded in receding water. pic.twitter.com/DwPfTSVGHz — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) September 10, 2017

Marcelo Clavijo posted that a group of people eventually loaded the manatees onto tarps and were able to drag them to deeper water.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)