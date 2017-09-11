Air national guard lovers cancel big day for impromptu wedding to help with Hurricane Irma

Instead of a poofy white dress and their picture perfect beach wedding, Lauren Durham and Michael Davisgot got married in their Air National Guard fatigues so they could be ready to help with Hurricane Irma relief.

KHQ.COM - Lauren Durham and Michael Davis had big plans for a beach wedding this month. Hurricane Irma had bigger plans.



So instead of a poofy white dress, Durham got married in her Air National Guard fatigues, with no makeup, in a vast hangar filled with rescue vehicles in Orlando. Davis is a senior airman in the guard, like his bride, so they had called to say they'd miss their own wedding.



Then on Sunday, a friend joked that they should get married during the hurricane. Dozens of people helped out, and a fellow guard member happens to be a notary and officiated. Someone even came up with a bouquet of flowers.



The happy couple believes in service before self, and besides, they figure it'll be a great story to tell their kids one day.