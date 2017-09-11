Mayo study: Your dog might help you sleep better - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mayo study: Your dog might help you sleep better

The answer to an age-old question: Is it good to let sleeping dogs lie - in our beds?

Yes and no, according to sleep experts at the Mayo Clinic.

The study, titled "The Effect of Dogs on Human Sleep in the Home Sleep Environment," offers this plainspoken goal: "to objectively assess whether a dog in the bedroom or bed disturbs sleep." This has long been a topic of debate among pet owners.

Their study of 40 healthy adults found keeping a dog in their bedroom at night helped some of them sleep better! However, there's a catch. Your pooch should stay on the floor.

The Mayo Clinic says people who snuggled with their pups in bed got less quality sleep.

