Mayo study: Your dog might help you sleep better

Mayo study: Your dog might help you sleep betterPosted: Updated:
Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop
Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police report they are looking for a man they say shot at and carjacked an employee at a Cheney pot shop Sunday afternoon. Police say the man took the employee from the shop at gunpoint.>>
Spokane woman offers warning after attempted carjacking in Hillyard
Spokane woman offers warning after attempted carjacking in Hillyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman has a warning for people to lock their cars after a terrifying experience while she was making a quick stop at the grocery store. Teresa McDonald says she went to the Safeway in Hillyard to grab a few things. She was waiting in her car in the parking lot as her family went inside. Then, she noticed four people walking her direction.>>
Surreal video shows 'missing ocean' in Bahamas as a result of Irma
Surreal video shows 'missing ocean' in Bahamas as a result of Irma
LONG ISLAND, Bahamas - An unusual sight has emerged in the Bahamas and parts of Florida as a result of Irma. In a video shared by Kelly Johnson on Saturday, you can see empty ocean as far as the eye can see on Long Island, in the Bahamas. In the video you can see a man jump off a pier onto what used to be the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.>>
Multiple agencies respond to fire at recycling business near Chilco Mill in Athol
Multiple agencies respond to fire at recycling business near Chilco Mill in Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - Firefighters from multiple agencies are working to put out a fire at a recycling business near Chilco Mill in Athol Sunday afternoon. The third alarm fire broke out at the Sight Solutions in the 54000 block of N. Old Highway 95, just south of Chilco Mill. Jim Lyon with Northern Lake Fire District says a construction debris pile is on fire causing a large smoke plume that was visible from miles away Sunday.>>
Spokane police arrest man for setting field on fire
Spokane police arrest man for setting field on fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department arrested a man Sunday for causing a field to catch fire at E 2nd and S. Pittsburg St. It happened around 1 p.m. Spokane Police and Fire Departments received several calls for a fire in the area of 2nd and Pittsburg. Fire crews arrived on scene and found a field on fire.>>
Small plane crashes near Priest Lake, no serious injuries
Small plane crashes near Priest Lake, no serious injuries
COOLIN, Idaho - Firefighters are investigating after a small plane crashed near Priest Lake in Coolin, Idaho, Sunday afternoon. Coolin Fire Chief Peggy Smith reports four people were in the plane when it crashed trying to take off from a grass air strip at Cavanaugh Bay. Smith says there were minor injuries as a result of the crash, but no one was taken to the hospital.>>
Mayo study: Your dog might help you sleep better
Mayo study: Your dog might help you sleep better
KHQ.COM - The answer to an age-old question: Is it good to let sleeping dogs lie - in our beds? Yes and no, according to sleep experts at the Mayo Clinic. The study, titled "The Effect of Dogs on Human Sleep in the Home Sleep Environment," offers this plainspoken goal: "to objectively assess whether a dog in the bedroom or bed disturbs sleep.">>
Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop
Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police report they are looking for a man they say shot at and carjacked an employee at a Cheney pot shop Sunday afternoon. Police say the man took the employee from the shop at gunpoint.>>
Record-breaking weekend for 'It' grows to $123.1 million
Record-breaking weekend for 'It' grows to $123.1 million
LOS ANGELES - The big screen adaptation of Stephen King's "It" has closed out its opening weekend at the box office with a higher than expected $123.1 million in earnings, according to Warner Bros. on Monday. The studio on Sunday projected a more conservative but still record-breaking $117.2 million tally, unsure of how Hurricane Irma and the start of football season might impact the weekend's totals.>>
Air national guard lovers cancel big day for impromptu wedding to help with Hurricane Irma
Air national guard lovers cancel big day for impromptu wedding to help with Hurricane Irma
KHQ.COM - Lauren Durham and Michael Davis had big plans for a beach wedding this month. Hurricane Irma had bigger plans. So instead of a poofy white dress, Durham got married in her Air National Guard fatigues, with no makeup, in a vast hangar filled with rescue vehicles in Orlando. Davis is a senior airman in the guard, like his bride, so they had called to say they'd miss their own wedding.>>
Spokane woman offers warning after attempted carjacking in Hillyard
Spokane woman offers warning after attempted carjacking in Hillyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman has a warning for people to lock their cars after a terrifying experience while she was making a quick stop at the grocery store. Teresa McDonald says she went to the Safeway in Hillyard to grab a few things. She was waiting in her car in the parking lot as her family went inside. Then, she noticed four people walking her direction.>>
2 manatees stranded as Irma sucks water from Sarasota Bay
2 manatees stranded as Irma sucks water from Sarasota Bay
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Two manatees were stranded after Hurricane Irma sucked water out of Sarasota Bay, in Florida's Manatee County. Several people posted photos Sunday of the mammals on Facebook, hoping rescue workers or wildlife officials would respond. Michael Sechler posted that the animals were far too massive to be lifted, so the rescuers gave them water.>>
Small plane crashes near Priest Lake, no serious injuries
Small plane crashes near Priest Lake, no serious injuries
COOLIN, Idaho - Firefighters are investigating after a small plane crashed near Priest Lake in Coolin, Idaho, Sunday afternoon. Coolin Fire Chief Peggy Smith reports four people were in the plane when it crashed trying to take off from a grass air strip at Cavanaugh Bay. Smith says there were minor injuries as a result of the crash, but no one was taken to the hospital.>>
Multiple agencies respond to fire at recycling business near Chilco Mill in Athol
Multiple agencies respond to fire at recycling business near Chilco Mill in Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - Firefighters from multiple agencies are working to put out a fire at a recycling business near Chilco Mill in Athol Sunday afternoon. The third alarm fire broke out at the Sight Solutions in the 54000 block of N. Old Highway 95, just south of Chilco Mill. Jim Lyon with Northern Lake Fire District says a construction debris pile is on fire causing a large smoke plume that was visible from miles away Sunday.>>
Spokane police arrest man for setting field on fire
Spokane police arrest man for setting field on fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department arrested a man Sunday for causing a field to catch fire at E 2nd and S. Pittsburg St. It happened around 1 p.m. Spokane Police and Fire Departments received several calls for a fire in the area of 2nd and Pittsburg. Fire crews arrived on scene and found a field on fire.>>
The Latest: Irma weakens to Category 2 as it smacks Naples
The Latest: Irma weakens to Category 2 as it smacks Naples
MIAMI (AP) - Hurricane Irma has weakened to a Category 2 storm, technically losing its major hurricane status, after making landfall in southwestern Florida. It is hugging the coast as it moves north.>>
