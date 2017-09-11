Chelan Co. Sheriff addresses meme of car plowing protesters on Chelan Co. Facebook page

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says an employee accidentally posted a meme on the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page depicting protesters being hit by a car on Monday.

The post stated, "I don't wish harm on anyone...but protesters don't belong in the road!" with an illustration below that said "All lives splatter ... nobody cares about your protest."

Sheriff Brian Burnett issued a press release saying that the employee had accidentally shared the post to the Emergency Management's Facebook page.

"Staff at Chelan County Emergency Management feel terrible that this inappropriate and hurtful post made it onto the Facebook page," Burnett wrote in the news release.

The post was deleted shortly after it was put up, followed by another threat issuing an apology. That subsequent post was also deleted and Sheriff Burnett sent out the following statement: