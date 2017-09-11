How to fix identity-theft issues posed by the Equifax hack

The Equifax breach didn't just expose sensitive personal information of 143 million Americans.

It also underscored the huge vulnerabilities that make identity theft possible.

Experts have warned for years that the widespread use of Social Security numbers, lax corporate security and even looser individual password practices could lead to an identity-theft apocalypse.

The Equifax attack was particularly damaging. Intruders made off with the information needed to pose as ordinary citizens and defraud them. They did so with data for roughly 44 percent of the U.S. population.

Some advocates want to outlaw the use of Social Security numbers by private companies, or even by any government agency outside of the Social Security Administration.

But it may be too late. Even before the Equifax breach, millions were already exposed from other hacks.

