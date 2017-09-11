Washington Dept. of Health: Rabid bat numbers highest in a decade

The Washington State Department of Health says rabid bat numbers continue to rise in the state. Twelve bats found in public parks and private homes across Washington have tested positive for rabies since August 1. While health officials test for and find rabid bats every year, mostly during the summer months, the August numbers are the highest in a decade. The total number is now 21 in 2017.

The number of bats submitted for testing in August was higher than in past years. Whether the rise is due to increased public awareness or other factors is not clear. What is clear is that many members of the public are doing the right thing: alerting local health officials if a family member or pet encounters a bat.

The Health Department says that while any mammal can be infected with rabies virus, bats are the primary animal that carry rabies in Washington. It is important that people continue to take appropriate precautions if a bat is found – dead or alive. If you suspect that a family member or pet has had contact with a bat, do not touch the bat and call your local health department for next steps. More detailed precautions and information can be found on the Washington State Department of Health website.

In 2016, 20 rabid bats were identified across the state. That's up from 2015, when only nine rabid bats were identified.