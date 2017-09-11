Washington Dept. of Health: Rabid bat numbers highest in a decade

Washington Dept. of Health: Rabid bat numbers highest in a decadePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop
Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police report they are looking for a man they say shot at and carjacked an employee at a Cheney pot shop Sunday afternoon. Police say the man took the employee from the shop at gunpoint.>>
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police report they are looking for a man they say shot at and carjacked an employee at a Cheney pot shop Sunday afternoon. Police say the man took the employee from the shop at gunpoint.>>
Spokane woman offers warning after attempted carjacking in Hillyard
Spokane woman offers warning after attempted carjacking in Hillyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman has a warning for people to lock their cars after a terrifying experience while she was making a quick stop at the grocery store. Teresa McDonald says she went to the Safeway in Hillyard to grab a few things. She was waiting in her car in the parking lot as her family went inside. Then, she noticed four people walking her direction.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman has a warning for people to lock their cars after a terrifying experience while she was making a quick stop at the grocery store. Teresa McDonald says she went to the Safeway in Hillyard to grab a few things. She was waiting in her car in the parking lot as her family went inside. Then, she noticed four people walking her direction.>>
Surreal video shows 'missing ocean' in Bahamas as a result of Irma
Surreal video shows 'missing ocean' in Bahamas as a result of Irma
LONG ISLAND, Bahamas - An unusual sight has emerged in the Bahamas and parts of Florida as a result of Irma. In a video shared by Kelly Johnson on Saturday, you can see empty ocean as far as the eye can see on Long Island, in the Bahamas. In the video you can see a man jump off a pier onto what used to be the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.>>
LONG ISLAND, Bahamas - An unusual sight has emerged in the Bahamas and parts of Florida as a result of Irma. In a video shared by Kelly Johnson on Saturday, you can see empty ocean as far as the eye can see on Long Island, in the Bahamas. In the video you can see a man jump off a pier onto what used to be the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.>>
Multiple agencies respond to fire at recycling business near Chilco Mill in Athol
Multiple agencies respond to fire at recycling business near Chilco Mill in Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - Firefighters from multiple agencies are working to put out a fire at a recycling business near Chilco Mill in Athol Sunday afternoon. The third alarm fire broke out at the Sight Solutions in the 54000 block of N. Old Highway 95, just south of Chilco Mill. Jim Lyon with Northern Lake Fire District says a construction debris pile is on fire causing a large smoke plume that was visible from miles away Sunday.>>
ATHOL, Idaho - Firefighters from multiple agencies are working to put out a fire at a recycling business near Chilco Mill in Athol Sunday afternoon. The third alarm fire broke out at the Sight Solutions in the 54000 block of N. Old Highway 95, just south of Chilco Mill. Jim Lyon with Northern Lake Fire District says a construction debris pile is on fire causing a large smoke plume that was visible from miles away Sunday.>>
Spokane police arrest man for setting field on fire
Spokane police arrest man for setting field on fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department arrested a man Sunday for causing a field to catch fire at E 2nd and S. Pittsburg St. It happened around 1 p.m. Spokane Police and Fire Departments received several calls for a fire in the area of 2nd and Pittsburg. Fire crews arrived on scene and found a field on fire.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department arrested a man Sunday for causing a field to catch fire at E 2nd and S. Pittsburg St. It happened around 1 p.m. Spokane Police and Fire Departments received several calls for a fire in the area of 2nd and Pittsburg. Fire crews arrived on scene and found a field on fire.>>
Small plane crashes near Priest Lake, no serious injuries
Small plane crashes near Priest Lake, no serious injuries
COOLIN, Idaho - Firefighters are investigating after a small plane crashed near Priest Lake in Coolin, Idaho, Sunday afternoon. Coolin Fire Chief Peggy Smith reports four people were in the plane when it crashed trying to take off from a grass air strip at Cavanaugh Bay. Smith says there were minor injuries as a result of the crash, but no one was taken to the hospital.>>
COOLIN, Idaho - Firefighters are investigating after a small plane crashed near Priest Lake in Coolin, Idaho, Sunday afternoon. Coolin Fire Chief Peggy Smith reports four people were in the plane when it crashed trying to take off from a grass air strip at Cavanaugh Bay. Smith says there were minor injuries as a result of the crash, but no one was taken to the hospital.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
UN Security Council adopts new NKorea sanctions
UN Security Council adopts new NKorea sanctions
UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved new sanctions on North Korea in a watered-down resolution without an oil import ban or international asset freeze on the government and leader Kim Jong Un that the Trump administration wanted. The resolution does ban North Korea from importing all natural gas liquids and condensates.>>
UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved new sanctions on North Korea in a watered-down resolution without an oil import ban or international asset freeze on the government and leader Kim Jong Un that the Trump administration wanted. The resolution does ban North Korea from importing all natural gas liquids and condensates.>>
Mayor, Council to launch plan for Spokane homeless resources
Mayor, Council to launch plan for Spokane homeless resources
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor David Condon, members of City Council, service providers, business and other community members are expected to launch the Give Real Change Program on Tuesday. The program encourages people to give to a more holistic homelessness solution.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor David Condon, members of City Council, service providers, business and other community members are expected to launch the Give Real Change Program on Tuesday. The program encourages people to give to a more holistic homelessness solution.>>
Washington Dept. of Health: Rabid bat numbers highest in a decade
Washington Dept. of Health: Rabid bat numbers highest in a decade
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health says rabid bat numbers continue to rise in the state. Twelve bats found in public parks and private homes across Washington have tested positive for rabies since August 1. While health officials test for and find rabid bats every year, mostly during the summer months, the August numbers are the highest in a decade.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health says rabid bat numbers continue to rise in the state. Twelve bats found in public parks and private homes across Washington have tested positive for rabies since August 1. While health officials test for and find rabid bats every year, mostly during the summer months, the August numbers are the highest in a decade.>>
The Latest: 2nd Irma death reported in Georgia
The Latest: 2nd Irma death reported in Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Georgia Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Catherine Howden said the death was confirmed Monday in Sandy Springs, north of Atlanta. She had no further details. The storm is also being blamed for the death of a 62-year-old man in rural southwest Georgia.>>
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Georgia Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Catherine Howden said the death was confirmed Monday in Sandy Springs, north of Atlanta. She had no further details. The storm is also being blamed for the death of a 62-year-old man in rural southwest Georgia.>>
Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop
Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police report they are looking for a man they say shot at and carjacked an employee at a Cheney pot shop Sunday afternoon. Police say the man took the employee from the shop at gunpoint.>>
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police report they are looking for a man they say shot at and carjacked an employee at a Cheney pot shop Sunday afternoon. Police say the man took the employee from the shop at gunpoint.>>
Bikini baristas sue city over new dress code ordinance
Bikini baristas sue city over new dress code ordinance
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A group of baristas who wear bikinis at work have sued a Washington state city, saying two recently passed ordinances banning bare skin violate their rights to free expression and privacy.>>
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A group of baristas who wear bikinis at work have sued a Washington state city, saying two recently passed ordinances banning bare skin violate their rights to free expression and privacy.>>
ABQ police: Thieves take SUV pulling U-Haul with a casket inside
ABQ police: Thieves take SUV pulling U-Haul with a casket inside
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police say thieves have stolen an SUV and an attached U-Haul trailer - with a casket inside - outside an Albuquerque motel. Albuquerque police say the heist occurred early Monday at a Residence Inn and the casket was later found not too far from the site it was taken. Authorities say the casket contained the body of the victim's father-in-law.>>
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police say thieves have stolen an SUV and an attached U-Haul trailer - with a casket inside - outside an Albuquerque motel. Albuquerque police say the heist occurred early Monday at a Residence Inn and the casket was later found not too far from the site it was taken. Authorities say the casket contained the body of the victim's father-in-law.>>
How to fix identity-theft issues posed by the Equifax hack
How to fix identity-theft issues posed by the Equifax hack
NEW YORK (AP) - The Equifax breach didn't just expose sensitive personal information of 143 million Americans. It also underscored the huge vulnerabilities that make identity theft possible. Experts have warned for years that the widespread use of Social Security numbers, lax corporate security and even looser individual password practices could lead to an identity-theft apocalypse.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - The Equifax breach didn't just expose sensitive personal information of 143 million Americans. It also underscored the huge vulnerabilities that make identity theft possible. Experts have warned for years that the widespread use of Social Security numbers, lax corporate security and even looser individual password practices could lead to an identity-theft apocalypse.>>
Family: Biracial boy pushed off table with rope around neck
Family: Biracial boy pushed off table with rope around neck
CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) - The family of an 8-year-old biracial boy in New Hampshire says teenagers taunted him with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck. The boy's grandmother tells the Valley News he was treated at a hospital for cuts to his neck following the near-hanging Aug. 28 in Claremont.>>
CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) - The family of an 8-year-old biracial boy in New Hampshire says teenagers taunted him with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck. The boy's grandmother tells the Valley News he was treated at a hospital for cuts to his neck following the near-hanging Aug. 28 in Claremont.>>
Chelan Co. Sheriff addresses meme of car plowing protesters on Chelan Co. Facebook page
Chelan Co. Sheriff addresses meme of car plowing protesters on Chelan Co. Facebook page
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says an employee accidentally posted a meme on the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page depicting protesters being hit by a car on Monday. The post stated, "I don't wish harm on anyone...but protesters don't belong in the road!" with an illustration below that said "All lives splatter ... nobody cares about your protest.">>
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says an employee accidentally posted a meme on the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page depicting protesters being hit by a car on Monday. The post stated, "I don't wish harm on anyone...but protesters don't belong in the road!" with an illustration below that said "All lives splatter ... nobody cares about your protest.">>