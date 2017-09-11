Search continues for Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint

Cheney police are still looking for victim Cameron Smith and the three accused of abducting him. Police say the suspects are considered dangerous and may be armed.

Police tell KHQ they are working with multiple agencies and also working on getting an arrest warrant.

This all started on Sunday afternoon just outside of Lucid marijuana shop in Cheney. Police say a man came into the store, but was refused service because he didn’t have his ID. Later, a younger woman that man was reportedly with walked in too but couldn’t be served either because she was too young.

Cameron Smith, an employee with Lucid, was sitting outside in his car reportedly have lunch.

Witnesses say the man left and then later heard shots ring out. Police say the man shot at the car, got in, and drove off with Smith still inside.

This has completely shaken the community.

“Cheney is a great community, full of great people,” says Dennis Turner, co-owner of Lucid. “So for this to happen at random, we’re all thrown off. To take a member of the community who had that much effect, it hurts.”

Police say the suspect isn’t from here. They believe he was on his way to Yakima. Smith hasn’t been seen since.

Friends and co-workers of Smith just want him home safe.

“For that tragic event to happen we just pray that we get him back at this point,” Dennis says. “He's a father. He's a grandfather and his family needs him too.”

Dennis says Smith means a lot to the community.

“Cam always just has something positive to say about everybody. He would give you the shirt off his back, the last dollar out of his pocket,” he says. “Cam brought a personality and a spirit about him that was unmatched and unparalleled.”

Dennis wants to thank everyone for the outpouring of support and hopes you'll continue to keep an eye out and call police immediately if you have information.

“At this point we do have faith. We do have hope that we can get him back,” he says.