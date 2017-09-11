Disabled Spokane Valley woman's car left on blocks by bogus mechanic

Disabled Spokane Valley woman's car left on blocks by bogus mechanicPosted: Updated:
Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police report they are looking for a man they say shot at and carjacked an employee at a Cheney pot shop Sunday afternoon. Police say the man took the employee from the shop at gunpoint.>>
Spokane woman offers warning after attempted carjacking in Hillyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman has a warning for people to lock their cars after a terrifying experience while she was making a quick stop at the grocery store. Teresa McDonald says she went to the Safeway in Hillyard to grab a few things. She was waiting in her car in the parking lot as her family went inside. Then, she noticed four people walking her direction.>>
Surreal video shows 'missing ocean' in Bahamas as a result of Irma
LONG ISLAND, Bahamas - An unusual sight has emerged in the Bahamas and parts of Florida as a result of Irma. In a video shared by Kelly Johnson on Saturday, you can see empty ocean as far as the eye can see on Long Island, in the Bahamas. In the video you can see a man jump off a pier onto what used to be the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.>>
Family: Biracial boy pushed off table with rope around neck
CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) - The family of an 8-year-old biracial boy in New Hampshire says teenagers taunted him with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck. The boy's grandmother tells the Valley News he was treated at a hospital for cuts to his neck following the near-hanging Aug. 28 in Claremont.>>
Multiple agencies respond to fire at recycling business near Chilco Mill in Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - Firefighters from multiple agencies are working to put out a fire at a recycling business near Chilco Mill in Athol Sunday afternoon. The third alarm fire broke out at the Sight Solutions in the 54000 block of N. Old Highway 95, just south of Chilco Mill. Jim Lyon with Northern Lake Fire District says a construction debris pile is on fire causing a large smoke plume that was visible from miles away Sunday.>>
Spokane police arrest man for setting field on fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department arrested a man Sunday for causing a field to catch fire at E 2nd and S. Pittsburg St. It happened around 1 p.m. Spokane Police and Fire Departments received several calls for a fire in the area of 2nd and Pittsburg. Fire crews arrived on scene and found a field on fire.>>
Nordstrom is opening concept store that has no inventory
SEATTLE (AP) - Nordstrom is opening up a store that doesn't have any inventory. The luxury department store chain says its Nordstrom Local concept store will open in Los Angeles next month. The Seattle-based company says the store will be staffed with personal stylists who can order merchandise for customers.>>
Spokane man concerned about dangerous intersection in school zone
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man says the intersection in front of his house is so dangerous that he won’t let his kids play in the front yard. “People feel like they’re in a private raceway and they hit the hill and are flying by the time they come down,” said Isaac Connors. “And it’s in front of my house and they’re probably doing about 45 to 50 mph in a 35 mph zone.”>>
Jury selection begins for man accused of shooting Coeur d'Alene officer
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Jury selection began Monday in the Jonathan Renfro trial. Renfro is accused of the murder of Coeur d’Alene Police Sergeant Greg Moore back in May 2015. Monday morning, over 80 potential jurors sat in a packed Kootenai County courtroom.>>
Disabled Spokane Valley woman's car left on blocks by bogus mechanic
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A woman with severe health issues was left heartbroken after a scammer promised to fix her car, but instead left it abandoned on blocks. She said she was getting no results on her own, so she said "Help Me Hayley." "Those are my legs," Patti Bradley said of her car. "I gotta have it." Patti has herniated discs in her back and even short walks might as well be a marathon.>>
Search continues for Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney police are still looking for victim Cameron Smith and the three accused of abducting him. Police say the suspects are considered dangerous and may be armed. Police tell KHQ they are working with multiple agencies and also working on getting an arrest warrant. This all started on Sunday afternoon just outside of Lucid marijuana shop in Cheney.>>
Court documents offer horrific details of metal band kidnapping case in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about what happened at a Spokane venue that got a Polish metal band called Decapitated arrested in Santa Ana, California, on kidnapping charges.>>
UN Security Council adopts new NKorea sanctions
UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved new sanctions on North Korea in a watered-down resolution without an oil import ban or international asset freeze on the government and leader Kim Jong Un that the Trump administration wanted. The resolution does ban North Korea from importing all natural gas liquids and condensates.>>
Mayor, Council to launch plan for Spokane homeless resources
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor David Condon, members of City Council, service providers, business and other community members are expected to launch the Give Real Change Program on Tuesday. The program encourages people to give to a more holistic homelessness solution.>>
Washington Dept. of Health: Rabid bat numbers highest in a decade
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health says rabid bat numbers continue to rise in the state. Twelve bats found in public parks and private homes across Washington have tested positive for rabies since August 1. While health officials test for and find rabid bats every year, mostly during the summer months, the August numbers are the highest in a decade.>>
The Latest: 2nd Irma death reported in Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Georgia Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Catherine Howden said the death was confirmed Monday in Sandy Springs, north of Atlanta. She had no further details. The storm is also being blamed for the death of a 62-year-old man in rural southwest Georgia.>>
