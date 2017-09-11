Disabled Spokane Valley woman's car left on blocks by bogus mechanic

A woman with severe health issues was left heartbroken after a scammer promised to fix her car, but instead left it abandoned on blocks. She said she was getting no results on her own, so she said "Help Me Hayley."

"Those are my legs," Patti Bradley said of her car. "I gotta have it."

Patti has herniated discs in her back and even short walks might as well be a marathon. She's told us she lives in constant pain.

"It's awful," she said.

She relies heavily on her car to get to various appointments. She said it need some work. She was ecstatic when a friend of a friend offered to do it at a price she could afford.

"I felt so betrayed," she said. "I paid him $100, and then never heard from him since."

The man left her car on blocks. She can't even drive it to a mechanic. She's been left making a painful walk to her bus stop.

"That's about all I can take," she said.

She reached out to Hayley Guenthner who posted about Patti's heartbreaking situation on social media. Within an hour, offers to help poured in.

"Spokane people are the best I've met," she said. "Thanks for being there for me."

Multiple people have connect with Patti offering their services. The good Samaritans are set to come by Tuesday to scope it out.