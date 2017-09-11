Jury selection begins for man accused of shooting Coeur d'Alene officer

Jury selection began Monday in the Jonathan Renfro trial.

Renfro is accused of the murder of Coeur d’Alene Police Sergeant Greg Moore back in May 2015.

Monday morning, over 80 potential jurors sat in a packed Kootenai County courtroom.

By lunchtime, half of those perspective jurors were excused.

We’re told that jury selection could last several more days before opening arguments begin.

The trial as a whole, KHQ is told, could last anywhere between four to six weeks.

Last Thursday, Renfro entered a guilty plea for grand theft and eluding police, two of six charges he faces in the alleged murder of Sgt. Moore.