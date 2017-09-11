Spokane man concerned about dangerous intersection in school zone

A Spokane man says the intersection in front of his house is so dangerous that he won’t let his kids play in the front yard.

“People feel like they’re in a private raceway and they hit the hill and are flying by the time they come down,” said Isaac Connors. “And it’s in front of my house and they’re probably doing about 45 to 50 mph in a 35 mph zone.”

The area Connors is talking about is North Wall St. and West Carolina Way. It’s right next to St. Thomas More Parish, and several other schools.

“We had a four-car pile-up here Friday,” said Connors. “I’m just worried about the kids in the neighborhood.”

Friday’s crash was one of three Connors has counted in the last three months.

The speed limit in the area is 35 mph, and 20 mph during school hours, but Connors says no one is slowing down.

“I’m just worried they could veer off into our yard,” said Connors. “We don’t let them [kids] play in our yard because it’s too scary.”

Connors thinks more police presence could help solve the problem, as well as a reduced speed limit and better signage.

KHQ reached out to the St. Thomas More and the Spokane Police Department, but did not receive a response.