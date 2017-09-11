Spokane man concerned about dangerous intersection in school zon - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane man concerned about dangerous intersection in school zone

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A Spokane man says the intersection in front of his house is so dangerous that he won’t let his kids play in the front yard.

“People feel like they’re in a private raceway and they hit the hill and are flying by the time they come down,” said Isaac Connors. “And it’s in front of my house and they’re probably doing about 45 to 50 mph in a 35 mph zone.”

The area Connors is talking about is North Wall St. and West Carolina Way. It’s right next to St. Thomas More Parish, and several other schools.

“We had a four-car pile-up here Friday,” said Connors. “I’m just worried about the kids in the neighborhood.”

Friday’s crash was one of three Connors has counted in the last three months.

The speed limit in the area is 35 mph, and 20 mph during school hours, but Connors says no one is slowing down.

“I’m just worried they could veer off into our yard,” said Connors. “We don’t let them [kids] play in our yard because it’s too scary.”

Connors thinks more police presence could help solve the problem, as well as a reduced speed limit and better signage.

KHQ reached out to the St. Thomas More and the Spokane Police Department, but did not receive a response. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop

    Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop

    Monday, September 11 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-09-11 21:27:26 GMT

    CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police report they are looking for a man they say shot at and carjacked an employee at a Cheney pot shop Sunday afternoon. Police say the man took the employee from the shop at gunpoint.

    >>

    CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police report they are looking for a man they say shot at and carjacked an employee at a Cheney pot shop Sunday afternoon. Police say the man took the employee from the shop at gunpoint.

    >>

  • Spokane woman offers warning after attempted carjacking in Hillyard

    Spokane woman offers warning after attempted carjacking in Hillyard

    Sunday, September 10 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-09-11 02:45:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman has a warning for people to lock their cars after a terrifying experience while she was making a quick stop at the grocery store. Teresa McDonald says she went to the Safeway in Hillyard to grab a few things. She was waiting in her car in the parking lot as her family went inside. Then, she noticed four people walking her direction.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman has a warning for people to lock their cars after a terrifying experience while she was making a quick stop at the grocery store. Teresa McDonald says she went to the Safeway in Hillyard to grab a few things. She was waiting in her car in the parking lot as her family went inside. Then, she noticed four people walking her direction.

    >>

  • Surreal video shows 'missing ocean' in Bahamas as a result of Irma

    Surreal video shows 'missing ocean' in Bahamas as a result of Irma

    Sunday, September 10 2017 4:48 PM EDT2017-09-10 20:48:15 GMT

    LONG ISLAND, Bahamas - An unusual sight has emerged in the Bahamas and parts of Florida as a result of Irma. In a video shared by Kelly Johnson on Saturday, you can see empty ocean as far as the eye can see on Long Island, in the Bahamas. In the video you can see a man jump off a pier onto what used to be the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

    >>

    LONG ISLAND, Bahamas - An unusual sight has emerged in the Bahamas and parts of Florida as a result of Irma. In a video shared by Kelly Johnson on Saturday, you can see empty ocean as far as the eye can see on Long Island, in the Bahamas. In the video you can see a man jump off a pier onto what used to be the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Nordstrom is opening concept store that has no inventory

    Nordstrom is opening concept store that has no inventory

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-09-12 04:46:50 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - Nordstrom is opening up a store that doesn't have any inventory. The luxury department store chain says its Nordstrom Local concept store will open in Los Angeles next month. The Seattle-based company says the store will be staffed with personal stylists who can order merchandise for customers.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Nordstrom is opening up a store that doesn't have any inventory. The luxury department store chain says its Nordstrom Local concept store will open in Los Angeles next month. The Seattle-based company says the store will be staffed with personal stylists who can order merchandise for customers.

    >>

  • Spokane man concerned about dangerous intersection in school zone

    Spokane man concerned about dangerous intersection in school zone

    Monday, September 11 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-09-12 02:35:34 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man says the intersection in front of his house is so dangerous that he won’t let his kids play in the front yard. “People feel like they’re in a private raceway and they hit the hill and are flying by the time they come down,” said Isaac Connors. “And it’s in front of my house and they’re probably doing about 45 to 50 mph in a 35 mph zone.”

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man says the intersection in front of his house is so dangerous that he won’t let his kids play in the front yard. “People feel like they’re in a private raceway and they hit the hill and are flying by the time they come down,” said Isaac Connors. “And it’s in front of my house and they’re probably doing about 45 to 50 mph in a 35 mph zone.”

    >>

  • Jury selection begins for man accused of shooting Coeur d'Alene officer

    Jury selection begins for man accused of shooting Coeur d'Alene officer

    Monday, September 11 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-09-12 02:19:55 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Jury selection began Monday in the Jonathan Renfro trial. Renfro is accused of the murder of Coeur d’Alene Police Sergeant Greg Moore back in May 2015. Monday morning, over 80 potential jurors sat in a packed Kootenai County courtroom.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Jury selection began Monday in the Jonathan Renfro trial. Renfro is accused of the murder of Coeur d’Alene Police Sergeant Greg Moore back in May 2015. Monday morning, over 80 potential jurors sat in a packed Kootenai County courtroom.

    >>
    •   