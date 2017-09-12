Samsung says it aims to launch foldable smartphone next year

Samsung says it aims to launch foldable smartphone next yearPosted: Updated:
Court documents offer horrific details of metal band kidnapping case in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about what happened at a Spokane venue that got a Polish metal band called Decapitated arrested in Santa Ana, California, on kidnapping charges.>>
Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police report they are looking for a man they say shot at and carjacked an employee at a Cheney pot shop Sunday afternoon. Police say the man took the employee from the shop at gunpoint.>>
Search continues for Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney police are still looking for victim Cameron Smith and the three accused of abducting him. Police say the suspects are considered dangerous and may be armed. Police tell KHQ they are working with multiple agencies and also working on getting an arrest warrant. This all started on Sunday afternoon just outside of Lucid marijuana shop in Cheney.>>
Nordstrom is opening concept store that has no inventory
SEATTLE (AP) - Nordstrom is opening up a store that doesn't have any inventory. The luxury department store chain says its Nordstrom Local concept store will open in Los Angeles next month. The Seattle-based company says the store will be staffed with personal stylists who can order merchandise for customers.>>
Family: Biracial boy pushed off table with rope around neck
CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) - The family of an 8-year-old biracial boy in New Hampshire says teenagers taunted him with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck. The boy's grandmother tells the Valley News he was treated at a hospital for cuts to his neck following the near-hanging Aug. 28 in Claremont.>>
Spokane man concerned about dangerous intersection in school zone
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man says the intersection in front of his house is so dangerous that he won’t let his kids play in the front yard. “People feel like they’re in a private raceway and they hit the hill and are flying by the time they come down,” said Isaac Connors. “And it’s in front of my house and they’re probably doing about 45 to 50 mph in a 35 mph zone.”>>
Search continues for Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney police are still looking for victim Cameron Smith and the three accused of abducting him. Police say the suspects are considered dangerous and may be armed. Police tell KHQ they are working with multiple agencies and also working on getting an arrest warrant. This all started on Sunday afternoon just outside of Lucid marijuana shop in Cheney.>>
Mad Minute stories for Monday, September 11th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories for Monday, September 11th.>>
Battered Florida tries to assess scope of Irma's destruction
MIAMI (AP) - Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula. The fate of the Florida Keys, where Irma rumbled through with Category 4 muscle, remains largely a question mark.>>
Samsung says it aims to launch foldable smartphone next year
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Samsung Electronics says its aims to launch a foldable smartphone next year under its Galaxy Note brand. Koh Dong-jin, president of mobile business at Samsung Electronics, said Tuesday that the company is currently setting its eyes on 2018 to release a smartphone with a bendable display but there are several hurdles it has to overcome. He did not elaborate.>>
Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police report they are looking for a man they say shot at and carjacked an employee at a Cheney pot shop Sunday afternoon. Police say the man took the employee from the shop at gunpoint.>>
Court documents offer horrific details of metal band kidnapping case in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about what happened at a Spokane venue that got a Polish metal band called Decapitated arrested in Santa Ana, California, on kidnapping charges.>>
Family: Biracial boy pushed off table with rope around neck
CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) - The family of an 8-year-old biracial boy in New Hampshire says teenagers taunted him with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck. The boy's grandmother tells the Valley News he was treated at a hospital for cuts to his neck following the near-hanging Aug. 28 in Claremont.>>
Nordstrom is opening concept store that has no inventory
SEATTLE (AP) - Nordstrom is opening up a store that doesn't have any inventory. The luxury department store chain says its Nordstrom Local concept store will open in Los Angeles next month. The Seattle-based company says the store will be staffed with personal stylists who can order merchandise for customers.>>
Spokane man concerned about dangerous intersection in school zone
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man says the intersection in front of his house is so dangerous that he won’t let his kids play in the front yard. “People feel like they’re in a private raceway and they hit the hill and are flying by the time they come down,” said Isaac Connors. “And it’s in front of my house and they’re probably doing about 45 to 50 mph in a 35 mph zone.”>>
Jury selection begins for man accused of shooting Coeur d'Alene officer
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Jury selection began Monday in the Jonathan Renfro trial. Renfro is accused of the murder of Coeur d’Alene Police Sergeant Greg Moore back in May 2015. Monday morning, over 80 potential jurors sat in a packed Kootenai County courtroom.>>
