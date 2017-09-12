Motorcyclist killed after hitting a deer in Reardan

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

A motorcyclist has been killed after hitting a deer early Tuesday morning just east of Reardan.



The crash happened around 4:20am near the intersection of W. Coulee Hite Rd. and N. Wood Rd. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the adult male driver’s injuries were severe and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The motorcycle was traveling west on Coulee Hite Rd. when the collision occurred.

Traffic Unit investigators were called to the scene to continue the investigation. Coulee Hite Rd., east of Wood Rd., will remain closed for the next couple hours while the scene is processed. Authorities ask that you avoid the area and say traffic control is in place.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the driver along with cause and manner of death when appropriate to do so but we do know the deceased victim in a 64-year-old white male.