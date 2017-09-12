Everyone is mocking this ESPN reporter... but let's talk about why you shouldn't

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

KHQ.COM - Sergio Dipp has become the latest victim of internet mockery and meme making after delivering a painful sideline report for ESPN during the Broncos vs. Chargers game Monday.

There's no way this guy actually works for ESPN pic.twitter.com/6u0xEu4xPL — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) September 12, 2017

The man's name is Sergio Dipp. And he's the only sideline reporter I ever want to hear from in any sport ever again. — Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) September 12, 2017

Sergio Dipp.... You blew your big chance. That was an awful debut. This an intern or something? #MNF — Luc Varys (@LucVarys) September 12, 2017



At first Dipp appeared to have a good sense of humor about the whole thing, tweeting out a screen grab of his google search, "how to deal with fame."



However, he later posted a video with a much more somber tone as he struggled to explain himself.

Thank you...



And God bless America.?????? pic.twitter.com/mYXwBNFB6g — Sergio Dipp (@SergioADippW) September 12, 2017



Let's all just give this guy some props though for knowing more than one language and being brave enough to stand in front of a camera on live TV and deliver a report in English which isn't his first language.