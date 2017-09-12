Student suspended after doing 'the right thing' with knife broug - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Student suspended after doing 'the right thing' with knife brought to Pennsylvania school

BROWNSVILLE, Penn. -

A 13-year-old student received a three-day suspension and a citation after turning himself in for bringing a pocket knife to his Pennsylvania middle school on Monday. 

Thomas Ross Jr. told WTAE in Pittsburgh that he used the knife to help hi dad open a box on Sunday night and then put it back in his pocket. Ross says he wore the same shorts to school on Monday, then realized he still had the knife with him during second period. Ross told WTAE he immediately asked to go to the office where he told the secretary and principal that he had accidentally brought the knife to school. 

Ross was suspended for three days and given a citation. 

"There's a first-degree murder and a third-degree murder. There's no such thing as zero tolerance in the world," Thomas Ross Sr. told WTAE. "Why is there zero tolerance on a child bringing a weapon by accident to school and then doing the right thing and turning it in?"

Ross' father says his son has never been in trouble before at school and was even told that a longer 10-day suspension would be considered at a hearing later this week with administrators. 

“When he realized he had it, he turned it in," Ross Sr. said. "He's a typical kid. Don’t discipline a child for doing the right thing."

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff is paramount," Superintendent Keith Hartbauer told WTAE. "We will follow our district's policy, procedures, and solicitor's recommendation regarding this discipline incident."

Hartbauer added that district policy mandates an automatic three-day suspension when a student brings a weapon onto the school campus. He stressed that more information would be gathered at the hearing later this week, and said he would be in contact with the district solicitor.

