US warns China, Russia to comply on North Korea sanctions - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

US warns China, Russia to comply on North Korea sanctions

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

The Trump administration is warning that the U.S. will punish companies in China and Russia that don't comply with restrictions in the new international sanctions on North Korea.

State Department and Treasury Department officials are testifying to the House Foreign Affairs Committee about the pressure campaign against North Korea's weapons development.

Tuesday's hearing comes a day after the U.N. Security Council imposed its latest sanctions over what North Korea says was a hydrogen bomb test. The council banned North Korean textile exports and capped its imports of crude oil.

Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing Marshall Billingslea credited China and Russia's support of the U.N. resolution but says both countries "must do much more" to implement and enforce the sanctions.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Court documents offer horrific details of metal band kidnapping case in Spokane

    Court documents offer horrific details of metal band kidnapping case in Spokane

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-09-12 06:04:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about what happened at a Spokane venue that got a Polish metal band called Decapitated arrested in Santa Ana, California, on kidnapping charges.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about what happened at a Spokane venue that got a Polish metal band called Decapitated arrested in Santa Ana, California, on kidnapping charges.

    >>

  • Search continues for Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint

    Search continues for Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:31 AM EDT2017-09-12 06:31:10 GMT

    CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney police are still looking for victim Cameron Smith and the three accused of abducting him. Police say the suspects are considered dangerous and may be armed.  Police tell KHQ they are working with multiple agencies and also working on getting an arrest warrant. This all started on Sunday afternoon just outside of Lucid marijuana shop in Cheney.

    >>

    CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney police are still looking for victim Cameron Smith and the three accused of abducting him. Police say the suspects are considered dangerous and may be armed.  Police tell KHQ they are working with multiple agencies and also working on getting an arrest warrant. This all started on Sunday afternoon just outside of Lucid marijuana shop in Cheney.

    >>

  • Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop

    Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-09-12 06:04:52 GMT

    CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police report they are looking for a man they say shot at and carjacked an employee at a Cheney pot shop Sunday afternoon. Police say the man took the employee from the shop at gunpoint.

    >>

    CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police report they are looking for a man they say shot at and carjacked an employee at a Cheney pot shop Sunday afternoon. Police say the man took the employee from the shop at gunpoint.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Motorcyclist killed after hitting a deer in Reardan

    Motorcyclist killed after hitting a deer in Reardan

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 11:32 AM EDT2017-09-12 15:32:43 GMT

    REARDAN, Wash. - A motorcyclist has been killed after hitting a deer early Tuesday morning just east of Reardan. The crash happened around 4:20am near the intersection of W. Coulee Hite Rd. and N. Wood Rd.  According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office the deceased victim in a 64-year-old white male. W. Coulee Hite Rd. will be closed for the next 2-3 hours. Authorities ask that you avoid the area.

    >>

    REARDAN, Wash. - A motorcyclist has been killed after hitting a deer early Tuesday morning just east of Reardan. The crash happened around 4:20am near the intersection of W. Coulee Hite Rd. and N. Wood Rd.  According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office the deceased victim in a 64-year-old white male. W. Coulee Hite Rd. will be closed for the next 2-3 hours. Authorities ask that you avoid the area.

    >>

  • Sacramento man in possession of meth urinates on deputy during arrest

    Sacramento man in possession of meth urinates on deputy during arrest

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 11:30 AM EDT2017-09-12 15:30:55 GMT

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California man was arrested on drug charges last week, but it's what he did during his arrest that is cringe-worthy.  A peed on a deputy.  55-year-old Steven Holley was loitering in Miners Ravine Nature Reserve, near Sacramento, last Thursday when deputies noticed he was "acting bizarrely" and "definitely did not look like he was interested in the beauty that the park offers." 

    >>

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California man was arrested on drug charges last week, but it's what he did during his arrest that is cringe-worthy.  A peed on a deputy.  55-year-old Steven Holley was loitering in Miners Ravine Nature Reserve, near Sacramento, last Thursday when deputies noticed he was "acting bizarrely" and "definitely did not look like he was interested in the beauty that the park offers," according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

    >>

  • Everyone is mocking this ESPN reporter... but let's talk about why you shouldn't

    Everyone is mocking this ESPN reporter... but let's talk about why you shouldn't

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-09-12 14:59:13 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Sergio Dipp has become the latest victim of internet mockery and meme making after delivering a painful sideline report for ESPN during the Broncos vs. Chargers game Monday. At first Dipp appeared to have a good sense of humor about the whole thing, tweeting out a screen grab of his google search, "how to deal with fame." However, he later posted a video with a much more somber tone as he struggled to explain himself.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Sergio Dipp has become the latest victim of internet mockery and meme making after delivering a painful sideline report for ESPN during the Broncos vs. Chargers game Monday. At first Dipp appeared to have a good sense of humor about the whole thing, tweeting out a screen grab of his google search, "how to deal with fame." However, he later posted a video with a much more somber tone as he struggled to explain himself.

    >>
    •   