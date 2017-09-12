Sacramento man in possession of meth urinates on deputy during arrest

A California man was arrested on drug charges last week, but it's what he did during his arrest that is cringe-worthy.

A peed on a deputy.

55-year-old Steven Holley was loitering in Miners Ravine Nature Reserve, near Sacramento, last Thursday when deputies noticed he was "acting bizarrely" and "definitely did not look like he was interested in the beauty that the park offers," according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found Holley in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

During his arrest he struggled with and urinated on one deputy.

Holley faces possession charges, but the Sheriff's Office did not say if he would face any charges for the urination.