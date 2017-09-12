Sacramento man in possession of meth urinates on deputy during arrest

Sacramento man in possession of meth urinates on deputy during arrestPosted: Updated:
Court documents offer horrific details of metal band kidnapping case in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about what happened at a Spokane venue that got a Polish metal band called Decapitated arrested in Santa Ana, California, on kidnapping charges.>>
Search continues for Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney police are still looking for victim Cameron Smith and the three accused of abducting him. Police say the suspects are considered dangerous and may be armed. Police tell KHQ they are working with multiple agencies and also working on getting an arrest warrant. This all started on Sunday afternoon just outside of Lucid marijuana shop in Cheney.>>
Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police report they are looking for a man they say shot at and carjacked an employee at a Cheney pot shop Sunday afternoon. Police say the man took the employee from the shop at gunpoint.>>
Nordstrom is opening concept store that has no inventory
SEATTLE (AP) - Nordstrom is opening up a store that doesn't have any inventory. The luxury department store chain says its Nordstrom Local concept store will open in Los Angeles next month. The Seattle-based company says the store will be staffed with personal stylists who can order merchandise for customers.>>
Everyone is mocking this ESPN reporter... but let's talk about why you shouldn't
KHQ.COM - Sergio Dipp has become the latest victim of internet mockery and meme making after delivering a painful sideline report for ESPN during the Broncos vs. Chargers game Monday. At first Dipp appeared to have a good sense of humor about the whole thing, tweeting out a screen grab of his google search, "how to deal with fame." However, he later posted a video with a much more somber tone as he struggled to explain himself.>>
Student suspended after doing 'the right thing' with knife brought to Pennsylvania school
BROWNSVILLE, Penn. - A 13-year-old student received a three-day suspension and a citation after turning himself in for bringing a pocket knife to his Pennsylvania middle school on Monday. Thomas Ross Jr. told WTAE in Pittsburgh that he used the knife to help hi dad open a box on Sunday night and then put it back in his pocket.>>
Motorcyclist killed after hitting a deer in Reardan
REARDAN, Wash. - A motorcyclist has been killed after hitting a deer early Tuesday morning just east of Reardan. The crash happened around 4:20am near the intersection of W. Coulee Hite Rd. and N. Wood Rd. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office the deceased victim in a 64-year-old white male. W. Coulee Hite Rd. will be closed for the next 2-3 hours. Authorities ask that you avoid the area.>>
Sacramento man in possession of meth urinates on deputy during arrest
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California man was arrested on drug charges last week, but it's what he did during his arrest that is cringe-worthy. A peed on a deputy. 55-year-old Steven Holley was loitering in Miners Ravine Nature Reserve, near Sacramento, last Thursday when deputies noticed he was "acting bizarrely" and "definitely did not look like he was interested in the beauty that the park offers.">>
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California man was arrested on drug charges last week, but it's what he did during his arrest that is cringe-worthy. A peed on a deputy. 55-year-old Steven Holley was loitering in Miners Ravine Nature Reserve, near Sacramento, last Thursday when deputies noticed he was "acting bizarrely" and "definitely did not look like he was interested in the beauty that the park offers," according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.
Everyone is mocking this ESPN reporter... but let's talk about why you shouldn't
KHQ.COM - Sergio Dipp has become the latest victim of internet mockery and meme making after delivering a painful sideline report for ESPN during the Broncos vs. Chargers game Monday. At first Dipp appeared to have a good sense of humor about the whole thing, tweeting out a screen grab of his google search, "how to deal with fame." However, he later posted a video with a much more somber tone as he struggled to explain himself.>>
US warns China, Russia to comply on North Korea sanctions
WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is warning that the U.S. will punish companies in China and Russia that don't comply with restrictions in the new international sanctions on North Korea.>>
Student suspended after doing 'the right thing' with knife brought to Pennsylvania school
BROWNSVILLE, Penn. - A 13-year-old student received a three-day suspension and a citation after turning himself in for bringing a pocket knife to his Pennsylvania middle school on Monday. Thomas Ross Jr. told WTAE in Pittsburgh that he used the knife to help hi dad open a box on Sunday night and then put it back in his pocket.>>
Search continues for Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney police are still looking for victim Cameron Smith and the three accused of abducting him. Police say the suspects are considered dangerous and may be armed. Police tell KHQ they are working with multiple agencies and also working on getting an arrest warrant. This all started on Sunday afternoon just outside of Lucid marijuana shop in Cheney.>>
Mad Minute stories for Monday, September 11th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories for Monday, September 11th.>>
Battered Florida tries to assess scope of Irma's destruction
MIAMI (AP) - Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula. The fate of the Florida Keys, where Irma rumbled through with Category 4 muscle, remains largely a question mark.>>
Samsung says it aims to launch foldable smartphone next year
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Samsung Electronics says its aims to launch a foldable smartphone next year under its Galaxy Note brand. Koh Dong-jin, president of mobile business at Samsung Electronics, said Tuesday that the company is currently setting its eyes on 2018 to release a smartphone with a bendable display but there are several hurdles it has to overcome. He did not elaborate.>>
Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police report they are looking for a man they say shot at and carjacked an employee at a Cheney pot shop Sunday afternoon. Police say the man took the employee from the shop at gunpoint.>>
