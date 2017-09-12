Plane crash in Connecticut caught on tape

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

PLAINVILLE, Conn. - A plane crash in Plainville, Connecticut was caught on tape and the video is pretty incredible.

Police say a man was flying a 1981 Cessna 172 when he hit a tree and crashed behind a business adjacent to an airport. Officials say the pilot is 79-year-old Fred Frost. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



Frost told local affiliate WVIT that he was on his way to get breakfast when the plane crashed. The FAA is investigating the incident.