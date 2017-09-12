City of Spokane urges drivers to 'Give Real Change' with new sig - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

City of Spokane urges drivers to 'Give Real Change' with new signs and orange parking meters

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The City of Spokane is hoping to curb panhandling by give those who want to help the homeless an option other than handing them cash out of their car window. 

Drivers will notice new signs as some of intersections Spokane Police have identified as hot spots for panhandling. Those that want to give money can call 311 and donate to money to programs in our community focused on helping the homeless. Those who need help can call 211. 

In addition to the signs, drivers might notice some orange parking meters in downtown Spokane. You can also add your change to those designated meters if you're looking to help. 

"The Mayor and Council direct more than $12 million a year toward homeless services and are continuing to increase that amount, but feel more can be done," a statement from the City said earlier this month.

"People, in their desire to be compassionate and give to those who are suffering, can sometimes fuel habits that don’t help individuals so this is an option for people to give to the agencies that they can be sure are going to spend those dollars to help people make positive changes," Jonathan Mallahan of the City of Spokane's Neighborhood and Business Services said. 

  Court documents offer horrific details of metal band kidnapping case in Spokane

    Court documents offer horrific details of metal band kidnapping case in Spokane

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-09-12 06:04:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about what happened at a Spokane venue that got a Polish metal band called Decapitated arrested in Santa Ana, California, on kidnapping charges.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about what happened at a Spokane venue that got a Polish metal band called Decapitated arrested in Santa Ana, California, on kidnapping charges.

    >>

  Search continues for Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint

    Search continues for Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:31 AM EDT2017-09-12 06:31:10 GMT

    CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney police are still looking for victim Cameron Smith and the three accused of abducting him. Police say the suspects are considered dangerous and may be armed.  Police tell KHQ they are working with multiple agencies and also working on getting an arrest warrant. This all started on Sunday afternoon just outside of Lucid marijuana shop in Cheney.

    >>

    CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney police are still looking for victim Cameron Smith and the three accused of abducting him. Police say the suspects are considered dangerous and may be armed.  Police tell KHQ they are working with multiple agencies and also working on getting an arrest warrant. This all started on Sunday afternoon just outside of Lucid marijuana shop in Cheney.

    >>

  Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop

    Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 3:36 PM EDT2017-09-12 19:36:52 GMT

    CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police have released the name of the two suspects they believed are involved in the shooting, carjacking and kidnapping of an employee at a Cheney pot shop Sunday afternoon. Police are actively searching for Donavon Culps and Violetta Culps and are asking the public to share photos provided from surveillance video.

    >>

    CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police have released the name of the two suspects they believed are involved in the shooting, carjacking and kidnapping of an employee at a Cheney pot shop Sunday afternoon. Police are actively searching for Donavon Culps and Violetta Culps and are asking the public to share photos provided from surveillance video.

    >>
  Spokane SVU looking for more witnesses in death metal kidnapping case

    Spokane SVU looking for more witnesses in death metal kidnapping case

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 6:59 PM EDT2017-09-12 22:59:02 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department's Special Victim's Unit is looking for additional witnesses who may have seen what happened outside a downtown Spokane concert venue on the night of August 31/September 1.  Court documents say a Polish death metal band called Decapitated kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman on a tour bus outside The Pin concert venue. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department's Special Victim's Unit is looking for additional witnesses who may have seen what happened outside a downtown Spokane concert venue on the night of August 31/September 1.  Court documents say a Polish death metal band called Decapitated kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman on a tour bus outside The Pin concert venue. 

    >>

  Son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is arrested in Arizona

    Son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is arrested in Arizona

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 6:48 PM EDT2017-09-12 22:48:23 GMT

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The 21-year-old son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is accused of holding his roommate at knifepoint at their apartment in suburban Phoenix. Tempe police say Nicholas Van Varenberg was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    >>

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The 21-year-old son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is accused of holding his roommate at knifepoint at their apartment in suburban Phoenix. Tempe police say Nicholas Van Varenberg was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    >>

  Rain, cooler temps could 'put a dent' in Montana fire season

    Rain, cooler temps could 'put a dent' in Montana fire season

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-09-12 22:41:22 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Rain and cooler temperatures forecast for later this week may not end Montana's fire season, but a meteorologist says "it will put a dent in it." The dramatic change in weather patterns will bring welcome relief to firefighters, those whose property has been threatened and communities that have dealt with smoke-filled air for nearly two months.

    >>

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Rain and cooler temperatures forecast for later this week may not end Montana's fire season, but a meteorologist says "it will put a dent in it." The dramatic change in weather patterns will bring welcome relief to firefighters, those whose property has been threatened and communities that have dealt with smoke-filled air for nearly two months.

    >>
