City of Spokane urges drivers to 'Give Real Change' with new signs and orange parking meters

City of Spokane urges drivers to 'Give Real Change' with new signs and orange parking metersPosted: Updated:
Court documents offer horrific details of metal band kidnapping case in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about what happened at a Spokane venue that got a Polish metal band called Decapitated arrested in Santa Ana, California, on kidnapping charges.>>
Search continues for Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney police are still looking for victim Cameron Smith and the three accused of abducting him. Police say the suspects are considered dangerous and may be armed. Police tell KHQ they are working with multiple agencies and also working on getting an arrest warrant. This all started on Sunday afternoon just outside of Lucid marijuana shop in Cheney.>>
Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police have released the name of the two suspects they believed are involved in the shooting, carjacking and kidnapping of an employee at a Cheney pot shop Sunday afternoon. Police are actively searching for Donavon Culps and Violetta Culps and are asking the public to share photos provided from surveillance video.>>
Student suspended after doing 'the right thing' with knife brought to Pennsylvania school
BROWNSVILLE, Penn. - A 13-year-old student received a three-day suspension and a citation after turning himself in for bringing a pocket knife to his Pennsylvania middle school on Monday. Thomas Ross Jr. told WTAE in Pittsburgh that he used the knife to help hi dad open a box on Sunday night and then put it back in his pocket.>>
Nordstrom is opening concept store that has no inventory
SEATTLE (AP) - Nordstrom is opening up a store that doesn't have any inventory. The luxury department store chain says its Nordstrom Local concept store will open in Los Angeles next month. The Seattle-based company says the store will be staffed with personal stylists who can order merchandise for customers.>>
Everyone is mocking this ESPN reporter... but let's talk about why you shouldn't
KHQ.COM - Sergio Dipp has become the latest victim of internet mockery and meme making after delivering a painful sideline report for ESPN during the Broncos vs. Chargers game Monday. At first Dipp appeared to have a good sense of humor about the whole thing, tweeting out a screen grab of his google search, "how to deal with fame." However, he later posted a video with a much more somber tone as he struggled to explain himself.>>
Spokane SVU looking for more witnesses in death metal kidnapping case
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department's Special Victim's Unit is looking for additional witnesses who may have seen what happened outside a downtown Spokane concert venue on the night of August 31/September 1. Court documents say a Polish death metal band called Decapitated kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman on a tour bus outside The Pin concert venue.>>
Son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is arrested in Arizona
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The 21-year-old son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is accused of holding his roommate at knifepoint at their apartment in suburban Phoenix. Tempe police say Nicholas Van Varenberg was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.>>
Rain, cooler temps could 'put a dent' in Montana fire season
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Rain and cooler temperatures forecast for later this week may not end Montana's fire season, but a meteorologist says "it will put a dent in it." The dramatic change in weather patterns will bring welcome relief to firefighters, those whose property has been threatened and communities that have dealt with smoke-filled air for nearly two months.>>
SUV of man kidnapped at gunpoint from Cheney pot shop located in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police confirm that the SUV belonging to a Cheney man who was kidnapped at gunpoint from Lucid pot shop has been found in Airway Heights. Police and forensics teams are on the scene Tuesday afternoon conducting an investigation.>>
Retro Nintendo gaming system returning to shelves next year
REDMOND, Wash. (AP) - Nintendo says the retro version of one of its iconic video game platforms will return to store shelves next year. The company says its Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition will return next summer. The 8-bit system went on sale for the holidays last year. The Classic Edition includes 30 games like "Super Mario Bros." and "The Legend of Zelda.">>
Zinke directs more aggressive approach to prevent wildfires
WASHINGTON (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is directing all land managers and park superintendents to be more aggressive in cutting down small trees and underbrush to prevent wildfires. In a memo on Tuesday, Zinke says the Trump administration will take a new approach and work proactively to prevent fires "through aggressive and scientific fuels reduction management" to save lives, homes and wildlife habitat.>>
Three bystanders give deputy help, and a ride, to catch running suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office is offering a heartfelt thank you to three bystanders who helped a deputy take a fleeing suspect into custody over the weekend. It happened Sunday afternoon in the area of 57th and Regal when Deputy Shawn Hause saw a Chevy Camaro eastbound on 57th east of Regal.>>
Additional funding needed for plan to put homeless in Spokane to work
SPOKANE, Wash. - The President of Downtown Spokane says he has a plan in place to curb homelessness in Spokane, but the program just needs additional funding. "We have this program ready to launch," Mark Richard said on Facebook. "Goodwill will manage the program and is helping with funding along with the City and DSP.">>
City of Spokane urges drivers to 'Give Real Change' with new signs and orange parking meters
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is hoping to curb panhandling by give those who want to help the homeless an option other than handing them cash out of their car window. Drivers will notice new signs as some of intersections Spokane Police have identified as hot spots for panhandling. Those that want to give money can call 311 and donate to money to programs in our community focused on helping the homeless.>>
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray to resign amid sex abuse allegations
SEATTLE - Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has announced his resignation after a fifth man came forward and accused him of sexual abuse decades ago. Murray had already announced earlier that he would not seek a second term. He said day that he would step down effective 5 p.m. Wednesday. Four men had previously accused him of sexually abusing them.>>
