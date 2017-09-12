City of Spokane urges drivers to 'Give Real Change' with new signs and orange parking meters

The City of Spokane is hoping to curb panhandling by give those who want to help the homeless an option other than handing them cash out of their car window.

Drivers will notice new signs as some of intersections Spokane Police have identified as hot spots for panhandling. Those that want to give money can call 311 and donate to money to programs in our community focused on helping the homeless. Those who need help can call 211.

In addition to the signs, drivers might notice some orange parking meters in downtown Spokane. You can also add your change to those designated meters if you're looking to help.

"The Mayor and Council direct more than $12 million a year toward homeless services and are continuing to increase that amount, but feel more can be done," a statement from the City said earlier this month.

"People, in their desire to be compassionate and give to those who are suffering, can sometimes fuel habits that don’t help individuals so this is an option for people to give to the agencies that they can be sure are going to spend those dollars to help people make positive changes," Jonathan Mallahan of the City of Spokane's Neighborhood and Business Services said.