SUV of man kidnapped at gunpoint from Cheney pot shop located in Airway Heights

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -

Airway Heights Police confirm that the SUV belonging to a Cheney man who was kidnapped at gunpoint from Lucid pot shop has been found in Airway Heights. 

Police and forensics teams are on the scene Tuesday afternoon conducting an investigation.

Airway Heights Police Chief Lee Bennett tells KHQ officers responded to a call around 1:15 p.m. of an abandoned vehicle that may have been in the area since 6 a.m. on Monday. Responding officers ran a check of the registration and found out it belonged to 46-year-old Cameron Smith, who was kidnapped Sunday afternoon.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, so details are slim, but Chief Bennett says no one was found inside or around the vehicle. The area around the SUV has been closed off while forensics teams and detectives conduct a thorough investigation.

Chief Bennett is urging any witnesses in the area of 12th and Craig Road in Airway Heights who may have seen anything to call law enforcement immediately because any small detail may help the investigation.

On Tuesday afternoon, responding officers were canvassing the area to see if any cameras in the area may have picked up anything of interest. The investigation is ongoing.

  • Court documents offer horrific details of metal band kidnapping case in Spokane

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about what happened at a Spokane venue that got a Polish metal band called Decapitated arrested in Santa Ana, California, on kidnapping charges.

  • Search continues for Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint

    CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney police are still looking for victim Cameron Smith and the three accused of abducting him. Police say the suspects are considered dangerous and may be armed.  Police tell KHQ they are working with multiple agencies and also working on getting an arrest warrant. This all started on Sunday afternoon just outside of Lucid marijuana shop in Cheney.

  • Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop

    CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police have released the name of the two suspects they believed are involved in the shooting, carjacking and kidnapping of an employee at a Cheney pot shop Sunday afternoon. Police are actively searching for Donavon Culps and Violetta Culps and are asking the public to share photos provided from surveillance video.

  • Spokane SVU looking for more witnesses in death metal kidnapping case

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department's Special Victim's Unit is looking for additional witnesses who may have seen what happened outside a downtown Spokane concert venue on the night of August 31/September 1.  Court documents say a Polish death metal band called Decapitated kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman on a tour bus outside The Pin concert venue. 

  • Son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is arrested in Arizona

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The 21-year-old son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is accused of holding his roommate at knifepoint at their apartment in suburban Phoenix. Tempe police say Nicholas Van Varenberg was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

  • Rain, cooler temps could 'put a dent' in Montana fire season

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Rain and cooler temperatures forecast for later this week may not end Montana's fire season, but a meteorologist says "it will put a dent in it." The dramatic change in weather patterns will bring welcome relief to firefighters, those whose property has been threatened and communities that have dealt with smoke-filled air for nearly two months.

