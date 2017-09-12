Son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is arrested in Arizona

The 21-year-old son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is accused of holding his roommate at knifepoint at their apartment in suburban Phoenix.

Tempe police say Nicholas Van Varenberg was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He didn't have a lawyer at his initial court appearance where bond was set at $10,000.

Court documents released Tuesday say police went to the apartment after receiving reports about loud noise and yelling.

Police say Van Varenberg became upset at his unidentified roommate for answering the door for police, grabbed a knife and kept his roommate from leaving the apartment.

Van Varenberg is the youngest son of Van Damme, who is known for his martial arts action films of the 1980s and 1990s.

