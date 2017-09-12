Spokane SVU looking for more witnesses in death metal kidnapping case

The Spokane Police Department's Special Victim's Unit is looking for additional witnesses who may have seen what happened outside a downtown Spokane concert venue on the night of August 31/September 1. Court documents say a Polish death metal band called Decapitated kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman on a tour bus outside The Pin concert venue.

Investigators have been monitoring social media posts surrounding the incident. The bus was parked near the venue the band played at that night, located at 412 W. Sprague. A number of those posts mention other people who may have been on the bus during the alleged crime, but were not active participants. Detectives are asking those witnesses who have not already spoken to investigators to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

SVU detectives are also asking witnesses that may have seen, photographed or recorded any activity around the bus between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. to call Crime Check.

The investigation is ongoing and the band members remain in Los Angeles County Jail awaiting extradition to Spokane.