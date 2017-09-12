House OKs measure condemning white nationalists

The House has approved a resolution condemning white supremacists, neo-Nazis and other hate groups following a white-nationalist rally in Virginia that descended into deadly violence.

Lawmakers backed the measure by voice vote Tuesday. It now goes to President Donald Trump, who has been criticized for his response to the August incident.

The resolution describes Heather Heyer's death in Charlottesville as a "domestic terrorist attack" and acknowledges two Virginia state troopers who died in a helicopter crash while monitoring the protests.

The resolution urges Trump and his administration to speak out against hate groups that espouse racism, extremism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism and white supremacy. It also calls on federal agencies to "use all resources available" to "address the growing prevalence of those hate groups in the United States."

