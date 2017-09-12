What are the guidelines for inspecting fair rides in Washington - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

What are the guidelines for inspecting fair rides in Washington

Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The consumer product safety commission regulates how amusement rides are manufactured, but there is no federal oversight on how they're set up, maintained, or operated. That job is up to individual states, and in Washington, the Department of Labor and Industries regulates amusement park rides.

The Department of Labor and Industries told KHQ it doesn't have the authority to say a ride can't operate, that's up to state law..

In 2015, a group called Safer-Parks that aims to improve ride safety looked at amusement park safety nationwide and found Washington was one of 11 states with minimum inspection and insurance requirements. So what are the current guidelines?

To operate a ride in Washington, the company that owns it must be licensed. The ride then has to be inspected by a someone who's certified by L and I or from L and I themselves. An international organization sets safety standards for the rides themselves, including the inflatable ball rides, which the inspectors follow. If the ride is in compliance, L and I will issue a permit.

  Court documents offer horrific details of metal band kidnapping case in Spokane

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about what happened at a Spokane venue that got a Polish metal band called Decapitated arrested in Santa Ana, California, on kidnapping charges.

  Search continues for Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint

    CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney police are still looking for victim Cameron Smith and the three accused of abducting him. Police say the suspects are considered dangerous and may be armed.  Police tell KHQ they are working with multiple agencies and also working on getting an arrest warrant. This all started on Sunday afternoon just outside of Lucid marijuana shop in Cheney.

  Police searching for man who shot at, carjacked employee at Cheney pot shop

    CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police have released the name of the two suspects they believed are involved in the shooting, carjacking and kidnapping of an employee at a Cheney pot shop Sunday afternoon. Police are actively searching for Donavon Culps and Violetta Culps and are asking the public to share photos provided from surveillance video.

  After chase, suspect jumps off Adams County overpass onto train, dies

    Adams County deputies and Washington State Patrol are investigating after a man died following a police chase Tuesday evening. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says a car was being pursued from Franklin County. The car had been eluding Franklin County, state patrol troopers and Connell Police. The driver continued to flee officers as he entered Adams County. Spike strips were used but were not effective.

  Mom says her daughter was hurt on Spokane County Fair ride

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A mother says it happened so quickly. She says she saw her daughter dangling from a ride at the Spokane County Interstate Fair. Stephanie Tyre took to Facebook, and her post has gotten more than 1,500 shares. She says her 4-year-old daughter Kinsey got on the dragon ride at the fair, and says she met all the safety requirements.

  Pets from Hurricane Harvey arrive at Kootenai Humane Society

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Move over Larry, Curly and Moe. Meet Mo, Daphne, and Samuel, the three pups are shelter dogs from Houston. "People are already inquiring about a couple of them," Debbie Jeffrey, the executive director for the Kootenai Humane Society said. This round Kootenai received six dogs while Spokanimal received seven.

