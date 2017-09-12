What are the guidelines for inspecting fair rides in Washington

The consumer product safety commission regulates how amusement rides are manufactured, but there is no federal oversight on how they're set up, maintained, or operated. That job is up to individual states, and in Washington, the Department of Labor and Industries regulates amusement park rides.

The Department of Labor and Industries told KHQ it doesn't have the authority to say a ride can't operate, that's up to state law..

In 2015, a group called Safer-Parks that aims to improve ride safety looked at amusement park safety nationwide and found Washington was one of 11 states with minimum inspection and insurance requirements. So what are the current guidelines?

To operate a ride in Washington, the company that owns it must be licensed. The ride then has to be inspected by a someone who's certified by L and I or from L and I themselves. An international organization sets safety standards for the rides themselves, including the inflatable ball rides, which the inspectors follow. If the ride is in compliance, L and I will issue a permit.