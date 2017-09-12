What are the guidelines for inspecting fair rides in WashingtonUpdated:
What are the guidelines for inspecting fair rides in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. - The consumer product safety commission regulates how amusement rides are manufactured, but there is no federal oversight on how they're set up, maintained, or operated. That job is up to individual states, and in Washington, the Department of Labor and Industries regulates amusement park rides. We spoke to people at L and I and asked about an alert from the consumer product safety commission back in 2011.>>
