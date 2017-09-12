Spokane Valley deputy placed on leave pending criminal investigation

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has placed a Spokane Valley Deputy on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and internal investigation.

The Police Department was asked Tuesday to investigate any potential assault or other criminal misconduct during an arrest to ensure an independent investigation and avoid any conflict of interest.

After the criminal investigation is complete and reviewed by the Spokane County Prosecutors Office, The Sheriff's Office of Professional Standards will conduct an internal investigation to determine if any sheriff's office policies were violated.

Deputies say the investigation was not brought forward as a result of a citizen's complaint but as a result of the continual review process conducted by Sheriff's Office supervisors and subject matter experts to ensure the work quality we provide to our community.

Further details about what prompted the investigation were not immediately available Tuesday.