Pets from Hurricane Harvey arrive at Kootenai Humane Society

Move over Larry, Curly and Moe.

Meet Mo, Daphne, and Samuel, the three pups are shelter dogs from Houston.

“People are already inquiring about a couple of them,” Debbie Jeffrey, the executive director for the Kootenai Humane Society said.

This round Kootenai received six dogs while Spokanimal received seven.

Jeffrey says three of the six dogs were adopted on Monday.

“They're young, the oldest one is 1 and the youngest one is 10 months old and we have another 1-year old so they're at that right at age,” she said.

But have no fear, Jeffrey says they’re expecting more dogs next week.

“It would be a metro liner, so it would have a lot more dogs on it, so now we're just waiting and as they get the flooding and the electricity under control we're going to see more dogs,” she said.

Jeffrey added the dogs they’re receiving next week will be a mix of dogs already in Houston shelters pre-Harvey and some that were rescued during the storm.

Either way, they’re expected to be adopted quickly.