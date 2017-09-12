Mom says her daughter was hurt on Spokane County Fair ride

A mother says it happened so quickly. She says she saw her daughter dangling from a ride at the Spokane County Interstate Fair.

Stephanie Tyre took to Facebook, and her post has gotten more than 1,500 shares. She says her 4-year-old daughter Kinsey got on the dragon ride at the fair, and says she met all the safety requirements. But then, when the ride rounded a corner, Stephanie says she saw her daughter dangling from her legs out of the ride. The attendant stopped the ride.

“This could've turned out way, way worse than it was,” she says.

She says her daughter is doing fine. They had her checked out at the hospital just in case.

We reached out to the fair on Tuesday as well to see if there was any update. So far, KHQ has not heard back yet. We did get a statement from Butler Amusements, which is the ride provider. It said “We are investigating the alleged incident.”