After chase, suspect jumps off Adams County overpass onto train, dies

Adams County deputies and Washington State Patrol are investigating after a man died following a police chase Tuesday evening.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says a car was being pursued from Franklin County. The car had been eluding Franklin County, state patrol troopers and Connell Police. The driver continued to flee officers as he entered Adams County. Spike strips were used but were not effective.

In the area close to Ritzville, at Interstate 90 milepost 238, the man's car lost its tires and came to a stop.

Police ordered the man out of the car, but he took off on foot up an embankment and onto the overpass in the area. Train tracks were below. Deputies say the man jumped from the overpass onto a moving train and was killed.

The man's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Additional details were not immediately available. As we learn more we will update this story.