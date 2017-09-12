Florida family comes to Spokane to escape Irma - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Florida family comes to Spokane to escape Irma

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

With Hurricane Irma bearing down on them, the Jones family, from Fort Myers, Florida, packed up everything that they could into their car and headed west. Nita was afraid that the storm was going to be horrible.

"I was terrified for my family for my children," she said.

As Hurricane Irma had its sights set on southwest Florida, Nita and Ronald Jones and their kids  decided to get out while they still had a chance.

"Everything was already starting to go crazy," said Nita.

From empty store shelves and gas stations running out of fuel -- those stations who did have fuel had lines wrapping around the block -- and traffic jams clogging the interstates, it seems like the Jones family couldn't catch a break.

“In the middle of us catching traffic, we end up hitting a deer."

That deer caused a lot of damage to the only car they had, which stopped them in their tracks. They were afraid they wouldn't get out of town in time.

"We didn't have anyone to help us. We really didn't have anyone," said Nita.

Thankfully, with help from a family member, they got a rental car in Tampa and finally made their way west to Spokane.

It was a 48-hour trek. They left Florida Friday and arrived in Spokane Sunday night.  All they have is the clothes they brought with them and whatever they could fit in their car. They are staying with friends but don't have any furniture except for one mattress that the kids sleep on.

"If anyone can help us in any way possible any little thing helps."

If you would like to help the Jones family, contact Peter Maxwell, here.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Court documents offer horrific details of metal band kidnapping case in Spokane

    Court documents offer horrific details of metal band kidnapping case in Spokane

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-09-12 06:04:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about what happened at a Spokane venue that got a Polish metal band called Decapitated arrested in Santa Ana, California, on kidnapping charges.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about what happened at a Spokane venue that got a Polish metal band called Decapitated arrested in Santa Ana, California, on kidnapping charges.

    >>

  • SUV, wallet of man kidnapped at gunpoint from Cheney pot shop located

    SUV, wallet of man kidnapped at gunpoint from Cheney pot shop located

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-09-12 23:42:41 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police confirm that the SUV belonging to a Cheney man who was kidnapped at gunpoint from Lucid pot shop has been found in Airway Heights.  Police and forensics teams are on the scene Tuesday afternoon conducting an investigation.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police confirm that the SUV belonging to a Cheney man who was kidnapped at gunpoint from Lucid pot shop has been found in Airway Heights.  Police and forensics teams are on the scene Tuesday afternoon conducting an investigation.

    >>

  • Search continues for Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint

    Search continues for Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:31 AM EDT2017-09-12 06:31:10 GMT

    CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney police are still looking for victim Cameron Smith and the three accused of abducting him. Police say the suspects are considered dangerous and may be armed.  Police tell KHQ they are working with multiple agencies and also working on getting an arrest warrant. This all started on Sunday afternoon just outside of Lucid marijuana shop in Cheney.

    >>

    CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney police are still looking for victim Cameron Smith and the three accused of abducting him. Police say the suspects are considered dangerous and may be armed.  Police tell KHQ they are working with multiple agencies and also working on getting an arrest warrant. This all started on Sunday afternoon just outside of Lucid marijuana shop in Cheney.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, September 12th

    Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, September 12th

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 2:29 AM EDT2017-09-13 06:29:07 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, September 12th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, September 12th.

    >>

  • After chase, suspect jumps off Adams County overpass onto train, dies

    After chase, suspect jumps off Adams County overpass onto train, dies

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 2:28 AM EDT2017-09-13 06:28:13 GMT

    Adams County deputies and Washington State Patrol are investigating after a man died following a police chase Tuesday evening. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says a car was being pursued from Franklin County. The car had been eluding Franklin County, state patrol troopers and Connell Police. The driver continued to flee officers as he entered Adams County. Spike strips were used but were not effective.

    >>

    Adams County deputies and Washington State Patrol are investigating after a man died following a police chase Tuesday evening. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says a car was being pursued from Franklin County. The car had been eluding Franklin County, state patrol troopers and Connell Police. The driver continued to flee officers as he entered Adams County. Spike strips were used but were not effective.

    >>

  • 90-year-old woman short changed in online auction

    90-year-old woman short changed in online auction

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 12:32 AM EDT2017-09-13 04:32:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An elderly Spokane woman says everything she owned was sold for just $150. She, along with her children, opted to hire a company to sell her property in an online auction. It's a decision many of us may face with our own parents. But what should you do to make sure the process is a smooth one?

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An elderly Spokane woman says everything she owned was sold for just $150. She, along with her children, opted to hire a company to sell her property in an online auction. It's a decision many of us may face with our own parents. But what should you do to make sure the process is a smooth one?

    >>
    •   