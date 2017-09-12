Florida family comes to Spokane to escape Irma

With Hurricane Irma bearing down on them, the Jones family, from Fort Myers, Florida, packed up everything that they could into their car and headed west. Nita was afraid that the storm was going to be horrible.

"I was terrified for my family for my children," she said.

As Hurricane Irma had its sights set on southwest Florida, Nita and Ronald Jones and their kids decided to get out while they still had a chance.

"Everything was already starting to go crazy," said Nita.

From empty store shelves and gas stations running out of fuel -- those stations who did have fuel had lines wrapping around the block -- and traffic jams clogging the interstates, it seems like the Jones family couldn't catch a break.

“In the middle of us catching traffic, we end up hitting a deer."

That deer caused a lot of damage to the only car they had, which stopped them in their tracks. They were afraid they wouldn't get out of town in time.

"We didn't have anyone to help us. We really didn't have anyone," said Nita.

Thankfully, with help from a family member, they got a rental car in Tampa and finally made their way west to Spokane.

It was a 48-hour trek. They left Florida Friday and arrived in Spokane Sunday night. All they have is the clothes they brought with them and whatever they could fit in their car. They are staying with friends but don't have any furniture except for one mattress that the kids sleep on.

"If anyone can help us in any way possible any little thing helps."

If you would like to help the Jones family, contact Peter Maxwell, here.