Mullan Road Elementary dealing with classroom overcrowding - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mullan Road Elementary dealing with classroom overcrowding

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Only a couple of weeks into the school year and a south hill elementary school is already dealing with the challenge of too many kids.

Mullan Road Elementary School principal Mike McGinnis said they are doing everything they can to not disrupted the students ability to learn. 

The elementary school is dealing with explosive growth. Much more than administrators expected: 671 students.  

"This year has again been a little bit more of a challenge." McGinnis said.

McGinnis, sent a letter to parents and families who attend Mullan Road. He said that while they have been anticipating growth, “Between the time that our office opened here, and when we opened school, we ended up with a considerable number of new enrollments."

So what does this mean exactly?

Larger class sizes. Right now at Mullan Road, the average class size is 25 students. But those numbers are up and there are between 27 and 28 kids per class. When it comes to higher grades, they are seeing an average size of 28 kids per class. They've already added eight more classrooms to support the larger numbers of students.

As a parent and a teacher herself, Jennifer Duggan likes having smaller classes sizes. Her daughter, who attends Mullan Road. only has 21 classmates in her class. “For me it kind of gives me more one on one time with my kids.”

A smaller class size lets Jennifer focus on her students with more one on one time allowing the students to receive the attention that they need.  

"I'm all for that because I know my kid will get more time," said Jennifer.

Right now Principal McGinnis is exploring options which would include grouping grades together to create more space.

"We've come to a point where we are going to have to look for additional solutions," he said.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Court documents offer horrific details of metal band kidnapping case in Spokane

    Court documents offer horrific details of metal band kidnapping case in Spokane

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-09-12 06:04:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about what happened at a Spokane venue that got a Polish metal band called Decapitated arrested in Santa Ana, California, on kidnapping charges.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about what happened at a Spokane venue that got a Polish metal band called Decapitated arrested in Santa Ana, California, on kidnapping charges.

    >>

  • SUV, wallet of man kidnapped at gunpoint from Cheney pot shop located

    SUV, wallet of man kidnapped at gunpoint from Cheney pot shop located

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-09-12 23:42:41 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police confirm that the SUV belonging to a Cheney man who was kidnapped at gunpoint from Lucid pot shop has been found in Airway Heights.  Police and forensics teams are on the scene Tuesday afternoon conducting an investigation.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police confirm that the SUV belonging to a Cheney man who was kidnapped at gunpoint from Lucid pot shop has been found in Airway Heights.  Police and forensics teams are on the scene Tuesday afternoon conducting an investigation.

    >>

  • Search continues for Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint

    Search continues for Cheney pot shop employee kidnapped at gunpoint

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:31 AM EDT2017-09-12 06:31:10 GMT

    CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney police are still looking for victim Cameron Smith and the three accused of abducting him. Police say the suspects are considered dangerous and may be armed.  Police tell KHQ they are working with multiple agencies and also working on getting an arrest warrant. This all started on Sunday afternoon just outside of Lucid marijuana shop in Cheney.

    >>

    CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney police are still looking for victim Cameron Smith and the three accused of abducting him. Police say the suspects are considered dangerous and may be armed.  Police tell KHQ they are working with multiple agencies and also working on getting an arrest warrant. This all started on Sunday afternoon just outside of Lucid marijuana shop in Cheney.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • After chase, suspect jumps off Adams County overpass onto train, dies

    After chase, suspect jumps off Adams County overpass onto train, dies

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 2:31 AM EDT2017-09-13 06:31:00 GMT

    Adams County deputies and Washington State Patrol are investigating after a man died following a police chase Tuesday evening. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says a car was being pursued from Franklin County. The car had been eluding Franklin County, state patrol troopers and Connell Police. The driver continued to flee officers as he entered Adams County. Spike strips were used but were not effective.

    >>

    Adams County deputies and Washington State Patrol are investigating after a man died following a police chase Tuesday evening. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says a car was being pursued from Franklin County. The car had been eluding Franklin County, state patrol troopers and Connell Police. The driver continued to flee officers as he entered Adams County. Spike strips were used but were not effective.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, September 12th

    Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, September 12th

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 2:29 AM EDT2017-09-13 06:29:07 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, September 12th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, September 12th.

    >>

  • 90-year-old woman short changed in online auction

    90-year-old woman short changed in online auction

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 12:32 AM EDT2017-09-13 04:32:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An elderly Spokane woman says everything she owned was sold for just $150. She, along with her children, opted to hire a company to sell her property in an online auction. It's a decision many of us may face with our own parents. But what should you do to make sure the process is a smooth one?

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An elderly Spokane woman says everything she owned was sold for just $150. She, along with her children, opted to hire a company to sell her property in an online auction. It's a decision many of us may face with our own parents. But what should you do to make sure the process is a smooth one?

    >>
    •   