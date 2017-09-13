House fire spreads to become new wildfire in Okanogan County - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

House fire spreads to become new wildfire in Okanogan County

A house fire in Okanogan County has spread to become a wild land fire on Blue Grouse road in the 9 Mile area north east of Oroville.

According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, deputies are making door-to-door notifications to alert other home owners in the area whose homes may be threatened and an emergency notification message has been sent out.

Local fire district units are on scene and DNR is en-route.

