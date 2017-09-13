Video shows police officer taking all the cash from an unlicensed hot dog vendor's wallet

KHQ.COM - Public outrage has been sparked by this video that shows a University of California Police Department officer taking all the cash out of a vendor's wallet who was selling hot dogs without a permit on campus during a football game.

Since this video was posted, a Go Fund Me account for Juan, the hot dog vendor, has raised almost $70,000 in just 3 days. A petition to have the police officer removed from the University of California Police Department has also gained more than 39,000 signatures.

A statement released by the University says the officer was following instructions to crack down on illegal vending on campus. It also says it is typical for officers to collect suspected illegal funds so they can be entered into evidence.



The full statement from the University states the following:



"In response to an incident that involved a UCPD officer ticketing a hot dog vendor outside a Cal football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, UC Berkeley Vice Chancellor Scott Biddy released this statement today:

As we review the incident from Saturday, Sept. 9, involving a food vendor on our campus, I wanted to share how we as a campus are proceeding. However, before doing so, I assure you that the well-being of our community members, including those from our marginalized communities of color, is most important to us, and that we are deeply committed to building a climate of tolerance, inclusion and diversity, even as we enforce laws and policies.

Now, let me share some context: We have instructed our officers to monitor illegal vending outside our event venues. This action has been motivated at least in part by issues of public health, the interests of local small businesses and even human trafficking. In addition, while I cannot comment on the specifics of this particular case, our practice is to issue warnings before giving a citation. In a case such as this, it is typical to collect any suspected illegal funds and enter them into evidence.

I have instructed University of California Police Department (UCPD) to open a complaint investigation. We will assign an investigator to look at both the procedural and management issues related to the incident. Please be assured that the investigation will be completed in a timely manner. Lastly, we are committed to continuing to engage the campus community in order to realize better ways to serve it.

