5 nursing home residents are dead due to no air conditioning since Hurricane Irma

5 nursing home residents are dead due to no air conditioning since Hurricane IrmaPosted: Updated:
SUV, wallet of man kidnapped at gunpoint from Cheney pot shop located
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police confirm that the SUV belonging to a Cheney man who was kidnapped at gunpoint from Lucid pot shop has been found in Airway Heights. Police and forensics teams are on the scene Tuesday afternoon conducting an investigation.>>
Florida family comes to Spokane to escape Irma
SPOKANE, Wash. - With Hurricane Irma bearing down on them, the Jones family, from Fort Myers, Florida, packed up everything that they could into their car and headed west. Nita was afraid that the storm was going to be horrible. "I was terrified for my family for my children," she said. As Hurricane Irma had its sights set on southwest Florida, Nita and Ronald Jones and their kids decided to get out while they still had a chance.>>
Mom says her daughter was hurt on Spokane County Fair ride
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A mother says it happened so quickly. She says she saw her daughter dangling from a ride at the Spokane County Interstate Fair. Stephanie Tyre took to Facebook, and her post has gotten more than 1,500 shares. She says her 4-year-old daughter Kinsey got on the dragon ride at the fair, and says she met all the safety requirements.>>
90-year-old woman short changed in online auction
SPOKANE, Wash. - An elderly Spokane woman says everything she owned was sold for just $150. She, along with her children, opted to hire a company to sell her property in an online auction. It's a decision many of us may face with our own parents. But what should you do to make sure the process is a smooth one?>>
Spokane Valley deputy placed on leave pending criminal investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has placed a Spokane Valley Deputy on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and internal investigation. The Police Department was asked Tuesday to investigate any potential assault or other criminal misconduct during an arrest to ensure an independent investigation and avoid any conflict of interest.>>
Court documents offer horrific details of metal band kidnapping case in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about what happened at a Spokane venue that got a Polish metal band called Decapitated arrested in Santa Ana, California, on kidnapping charges.>>
5 nursing home residents are dead due to no air conditioning since Hurricane Irma
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - 5 residents of a nursing home in Hollywood, Florida are dead after falling ill when the building was left without air conditioning for days in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Paramedics and fire-rescue crews were called to the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills shortly after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Residents have since been evacuated from the facility.>>
Video shows police officer taking all the cash from an unlicensed hot dog vendor's wallet
KHQ.COM - Public outrage has been sparked by this video that shows a University of California Police Department officer taking all the cash out of a vendor's wallet who was selling hot dogs without a permit on campus during a football game. Since this video was posted, a Go Fund Me account for Juan, the hot dog vendor, has raised almost $70,000 in just 3 days.>>
House fire spreads to become new wildfire in Okanogan County
KHQ.COM - A house fire in Okanogan County has spread to become a wild land fire on Blue Grouse road in the 9 Mile area north east of Oroville. According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, deputies are making door-to-door notifications to alert other home owners in the area whose homes may be threatened and an emergency notification message has been sent out.>>
After chase, suspect jumps off Adams County overpass onto train, dies
Adams County deputies and Washington State Patrol are investigating after a man died following a police chase Tuesday evening. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says a car was being pursued from Franklin County. The car had been eluding Franklin County, state patrol troopers and Connell Police. The driver continued to flee officers as he entered Adams County. Spike strips were used but were not effective.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, September 12th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, September 12th.>>
90-year-old woman short changed in online auction
SPOKANE, Wash. - An elderly Spokane woman says everything she owned was sold for just $150. She, along with her children, opted to hire a company to sell her property in an online auction. It's a decision many of us may face with our own parents. But what should you do to make sure the process is a smooth one?>>
Mullan Road Elementary dealing with classroom overcrowding
SPOKANE, Wash. - Only a couple of weeks into the school year and a south hill elementary school is already dealing with the challenge of too many kids. Mullan Road Elementary School principal Mike McGinnis said they are doing everything they can to not disrupted the students ability to learn. The elementary school is dealing with explosive growth.>>
Florida family comes to Spokane to escape Irma
SPOKANE, Wash. - With Hurricane Irma bearing down on them, the Jones family, from Fort Myers, Florida, packed up everything that they could into their car and headed west. Nita was afraid that the storm was going to be horrible. "I was terrified for my family for my children," she said. As Hurricane Irma had its sights set on southwest Florida, Nita and Ronald Jones and their kids decided to get out while they still had a chance.>>
Mom says her daughter was hurt on Spokane County Fair ride
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A mother says it happened so quickly. She says she saw her daughter dangling from a ride at the Spokane County Interstate Fair. Stephanie Tyre took to Facebook, and her post has gotten more than 1,500 shares. She says her 4-year-old daughter Kinsey got on the dragon ride at the fair, and says she met all the safety requirements.>>
Pets from Hurricane Harvey arrive at Kootenai Humane Society
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Move over Larry, Curly and Moe. Meet Mo, Daphne, and Samuel, the three pups are shelter dogs from Houston. “People are already inquiring about a couple of them,” Debbie Jeffrey, the executive director for the Kootenai Humane Society said. This round Kootenai received six dogs while Spokanimal received seven.>>
