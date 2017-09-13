5 nursing home residents are dead due to no air conditioning since Hurricane Irma

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - 5 residents of a nursing home in Hollywood, Florida are dead after falling ill when the building was left without air conditioning for days in the wake of Hurricane Irma.



Paramedics and fire-rescue crews were called to the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills shortly after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Residents have since been evacuated from the facility. Like many other places in south Florida, the nursing home has been without power since tropical storm winds blasted the area from Hurricane Irma.



The AC repairman, Dave Long with Airstron, told a reporter with Local 10 News that a fuse needed to cool the AC unit popped out during Hurricane Irma and needs to be repaired. He said he's been calling Florida Power & Light for days to get it fixed but he's had no luck getting through to anyone.



"There's nothing we can do," Long said. "We've been calling and calling. ... It just doesn't seem to be going anywhere and I can't do anything until we get that fuse popped back in."



Many of the residents could be seen outside of the nursing home on stretchers, waiting to be transported to a nearby hospital.