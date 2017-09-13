Hurricane Harvey rescuer becomes the heartthrob of the internet

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

The internet has fallen hard for this "hot rescue guy" or #RescueBae as he's become known for on social media.

After this selfie was posted on Facebook by a woman whose friend was rescued by this handsome fellow, it quickly went viral and the heartthrobs of the internet were determined to track him down. Sure enough... they did!

His name is Raz Halili of Kemah, Texas and he says he took this selfie because he was asked to assist the coast guard in their rescue efforts and "it's not every day you get a selfie with the Coast Guard.”

Halili said he wanted to do his part to help those who were stranded after Hurricane Harvey. He also says he appreciates the humor in his new found fame however, (now for the unfortunate news to this story)... he's not single.