FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect detained

Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. We're also told the suspect has been detained, but they have not yet been officially identified.

We're told the deceased is a student. Sacred Heart has confirmed the three victims, we're told are children, in their hospital are in satisfactory condition.

Law enforcement ha begun to reunite parents and students. Parents being asked to meet at the bus barn.

Witnesses are still being interviewed.

Details are very limited at this time.

September 13, 2017

