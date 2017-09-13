Lawmakers, community offer support following Freeman High School shooting

Following a shooting at Freeman High School in Spokane County that left one person dead and three teenagers injured, lawmakers from across the state have offered their support for the small community during this tragic time.

Spokane Mayor David Condon sent the following statement:

“Our hearts are broken by the events at Freeman High School this morning. This is a terrible day for the students, parents, teachers, administrators and the rest of that close-knit community. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this horrendous tragedy. First responders in our region are one team. Spokane City employees were part of that team in the first moments and will be there for the Freeman community as it begins a long road to recovery.”

Governor Jay Inslee wrote the following:

This morning’s shooting at Freeman High School is heartbreaking. All Washingtonians are thinking of the victims and their families. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) September 13, 2017

We’re grateful for the service of school staff and first responders working to keep our students safe. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) September 13, 2017

The @wastatepatrol and all state agencies will do whatever we can to help provide support and comfort in the days and weeks to come. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) September 13, 2017

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers wrote this statement:

“My heart goes out to the student who died today, their family, and to all those injured and impacted by the events at Freeman High School. Thank you to the police and first responders, to the medical teams, and to the school officials who helped take quick action to avoid further tragedy. Please pray for the victims and their families, and for Rockford, Valleyford, and the entire Spokane community.”

Senator Maria Cantwell tweeted the following:

Closely monitoring devastating news of the school shooting in Spokane County. My heart is with the Spokane community. — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) September 13, 2017

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos tweeted this statement:

Devastated to hear about the shooting @SpokaneSchools Freeman HS. Praying for the victims, their loved ones & the entire community. — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVosED) September 13, 2017

Bishop Thomas Daly offered these words:

My sincere prayers are with all Freeman High School parents, students, faculty, and staff. Mary, Queen of Peace, pray for us. #FreemanHS pic.twitter.com/I1LeTkJNXB — Bishop Thomas Daly (@Bishop_Daly) September 13, 2017

The City of Marysville, itself the sight of a school shooting, offered their support on Twitter:

Gonzaga President Thayne McColloh also tweeted support:

We at @GonzagaU are deeply saddened by the tragedy at #FreemanHS this morning. You are in our thoughts and prayers, Freeman HS community. https://t.co/MvaX4isbNn — Thayne M. McCulloh (@Gonzaga_Prez) September 13, 2017

WSU in Spokane also sent out their thoughts to the community:

Thinking of everyone at Freeman today. — WSUSpokane (@WSUSpokane) September 13, 2017

CdA schools offered their sympathies:

We are saddened by today’s violence at #FreemanHS and offer our sympathies to the victims, families and Freeman community. #FreemanStrong — CdaSchools (@CdaSchools) September 13, 2017

Providence in Spokane tweeted the following: