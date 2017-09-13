Lawmakers, community offer support following Freeman High School - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Lawmakers, community offer support following Freeman High School shooting

Posted: Updated:
KHQ.com -

Following a shooting at Freeman High School in Spokane County that left one person dead and three teenagers injured, lawmakers from across the state have offered their support for the small community during this tragic time.

Spokane Mayor David Condon sent the following statement:

“Our hearts are broken by the events at Freeman High School this morning. This is a terrible day for the students, parents, teachers, administrators and the rest of that close-knit community. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this horrendous tragedy. First responders in our region are one team. Spokane City employees were part of that team in the first moments and will be there for the Freeman community as it begins a long road to recovery.”

Governor Jay Inslee wrote the following:

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers wrote this statement:

“My heart goes out to the student who died today, their family, and to all those injured and impacted by the events at Freeman High School. Thank you to the police and first responders, to the medical teams, and to the school officials who helped take quick action to avoid further tragedy. Please pray for the victims and their families, and for Rockford, Valleyford, and the entire Spokane community.” 

Senator Maria Cantwell tweeted the following:

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos tweeted this statement:

Bishop Thomas Daly offered these words:

The City of Marysville, itself the sight of a school shooting, offered their support on Twitter:

Gonzaga President Thayne McColloh also tweeted support:

WSU in Spokane also sent out their thoughts to the community:

CdA schools offered their sympathies:

Providence in Spokane tweeted the following:

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect detained

    FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect detained

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 6:55 PM EDT2017-09-13 22:55:51 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. We're also told the suspect has been detained, but they have not yet been officially identified. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. We're also told the suspect has been detained, but they have not yet been officially identified. 

    >>

  • Hurricane Harvey rescuer becomes the heartthrob of the internet

    Hurricane Harvey rescuer becomes the heartthrob of the internet

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 12:12 PM EDT2017-09-13 16:12:34 GMT

    KHQ.COM - The internet has fallen hard for this "hot rescue guy" or #RescueBae as he's become known for on social media. After this selfie was posted on Facebook by a woman whose friend was rescued by this handsome fellow, it quickly went viral and the heartthrobs of the internet were determined to track him down. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - The internet has fallen hard for this "hot rescue guy" or #RescueBae as he's become known for on social media. After this selfie was posted on Facebook by a woman whose friend was rescued by this handsome fellow, it quickly went viral and the heartthrobs of the internet were determined to track him down. 

    >>

  • SUV, wallet of man kidnapped at gunpoint from Cheney pot shop located

    SUV, wallet of man kidnapped at gunpoint from Cheney pot shop located

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-09-12 23:42:41 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police confirm that the SUV belonging to a Cheney man who was kidnapped at gunpoint from Lucid pot shop has been found in Airway Heights.  Police and forensics teams are on the scene Tuesday afternoon conducting an investigation.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police confirm that the SUV belonging to a Cheney man who was kidnapped at gunpoint from Lucid pot shop has been found in Airway Heights.  Police and forensics teams are on the scene Tuesday afternoon conducting an investigation.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect detained

    FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect detained

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 6:55 PM EDT2017-09-13 22:55:51 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. We're also told the suspect has been detained, but they have not yet been officially identified. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. We're also told the suspect has been detained, but they have not yet been officially identified. 

    >>

  • Lawmakers, community offer support following Freeman High School shooting

    Lawmakers, community offer support following Freeman High School shooting

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-09-13 22:10:40 GMT

    KHQ.com - Following a shooting at Freeman High School in Spokane County that left one person dead and three teenagers injured, lawmakers from across the state have offered their support for the small community during this tragic time.

    >>

    KHQ.com - Following a shooting at Freeman High School in Spokane County that left one person dead and three teenagers injured, lawmakers from across the state have offered their support for the small community during this tragic time.

    >>

  • Florida nun dons habit, grabs chain saw to help after Irma

    Florida nun dons habit, grabs chain saw to help after Irma

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 1:03 PM EDT2017-09-13 17:03:32 GMT

    MIAMI (AP) - A Florida nun is pitching in on the cleanup efforts following Hurricane Irma by taking a chain saw to downed trees while dressed in her full habit. Miami-Dade police posted video of Sister Margaret Ann at work on social media taken by an off-duty officer who came across her. Police say the nun was cutting trees to clear the roadways around Archbishop Coleman Carrol High School near Miami.

    >>

    MIAMI (AP) - A Florida nun is pitching in on the cleanup efforts following Hurricane Irma by taking a chain saw to downed trees while dressed in her full habit. Miami-Dade police posted video of Sister Margaret Ann at work on social media taken by an off-duty officer who came across her. Police say the nun was cutting trees to clear the roadways around Archbishop Coleman Carrol High School near Miami.

    >>
    •   