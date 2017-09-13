Two Bonner County men shoot at boys fishing on Priest River - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Two Bonner County men shoot at boys fishing on Priest River

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho -

Two Priest River men have been arrested after Bonner County Sheriff's deputies report they shot and two juveniles who were fishing Tuesday evening.

Police say two boys road their moped to a fishing spot where they had permission to fish which was located on the Priest River near Settlement Road. As they were fishing, two adult men from across the river started firing multiple guns in their direction. 

As the men were shooting, the boys noticed the rounds had hit their moped. When they thought the shooting had stopped, they quickly got to the moped and fled the area for their safety. As they were getting away, the men began shooting again, hitting one of the boys in the leg.

The injured boy was taken to Newport Hospital for treatment and was released.

The two men were later identified as Leo Inwood and Eric Wood of Priest River. Wood was arrested at the scene, however, Inwood was gone when deputies arrived. Wood admitted to detectives he was the one shooting and was booked into jail. 

Inwood met with detectives on Wednesday and was booked for a firearm charge related to the incident.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect detained

    FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect detained

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:41 PM EDT2017-09-14 00:41:38 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. We're also told the suspect has been detained, but they have not yet been officially identified. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. We're also told the suspect has been detained, but they have not yet been officially identified. 

    >>

  • Hurricane Harvey rescuer becomes the heartthrob of the internet

    Hurricane Harvey rescuer becomes the heartthrob of the internet

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 12:12 PM EDT2017-09-13 16:12:34 GMT

    KHQ.COM - The internet has fallen hard for this "hot rescue guy" or #RescueBae as he's become known for on social media. After this selfie was posted on Facebook by a woman whose friend was rescued by this handsome fellow, it quickly went viral and the heartthrobs of the internet were determined to track him down. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - The internet has fallen hard for this "hot rescue guy" or #RescueBae as he's become known for on social media. After this selfie was posted on Facebook by a woman whose friend was rescued by this handsome fellow, it quickly went viral and the heartthrobs of the internet were determined to track him down. 

    >>

  • SUV, wallet of man kidnapped at gunpoint from Cheney pot shop located

    SUV, wallet of man kidnapped at gunpoint from Cheney pot shop located

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-09-12 23:42:41 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police confirm that the SUV belonging to a Cheney man who was kidnapped at gunpoint from Lucid pot shop has been found in Airway Heights.  Police and forensics teams are on the scene Tuesday afternoon conducting an investigation.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police confirm that the SUV belonging to a Cheney man who was kidnapped at gunpoint from Lucid pot shop has been found in Airway Heights.  Police and forensics teams are on the scene Tuesday afternoon conducting an investigation.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect detained

    FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect detained

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:41 PM EDT2017-09-14 00:41:38 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. We're also told the suspect has been detained, but they have not yet been officially identified. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. We're also told the suspect has been detained, but they have not yet been officially identified. 

    >>

  • Lawmakers, community offer support following Freeman High School shooting

    Lawmakers, community offer support following Freeman High School shooting

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-09-14 00:34:39 GMT

    KHQ.com - Following a shooting at Freeman High School in Spokane County that left one person dead and three teenagers injured, lawmakers from across the state have offered their support for the small community during this tragic time.

    >>

    KHQ.com - Following a shooting at Freeman High School in Spokane County that left one person dead and three teenagers injured, lawmakers from across the state have offered their support for the small community during this tragic time.

    >>

  • Two Bonner County men shoot at boys fishing on Priest River

    Two Bonner County men shoot at boys fishing on Priest River

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-09-13 23:21:30 GMT

    PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Two Priest River men have been arrested after Bonner County Sheriff's deputies report they shot and two juveniles who were fishing Tuesday evening. Police say two boys road their moped to a fishing spot where they had permission to fish which was located on the Priest River near Settlement Road.

    >>

    PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Two Priest River men have been arrested after Bonner County Sheriff's deputies report they shot and two juveniles who were fishing Tuesday evening. Police say two boys road their moped to a fishing spot where they had permission to fish which was located on the Priest River near Settlement Road.

    >>
    •   