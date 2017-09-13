Two Bonner County men shoot at boys fishing on Priest River

Two Priest River men have been arrested after Bonner County Sheriff's deputies report they shot and two juveniles who were fishing Tuesday evening.

Police say two boys road their moped to a fishing spot where they had permission to fish which was located on the Priest River near Settlement Road. As they were fishing, two adult men from across the river started firing multiple guns in their direction.

As the men were shooting, the boys noticed the rounds had hit their moped. When they thought the shooting had stopped, they quickly got to the moped and fled the area for their safety. As they were getting away, the men began shooting again, hitting one of the boys in the leg.

The injured boy was taken to Newport Hospital for treatment and was released.

The two men were later identified as Leo Inwood and Eric Wood of Priest River. Wood was arrested at the scene, however, Inwood was gone when deputies arrived. Wood admitted to detectives he was the one shooting and was booked into jail.

Inwood met with detectives on Wednesday and was booked for a firearm charge related to the incident.