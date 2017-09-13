Two Bonner County men shoot at boys fishing on Priest River

Two Bonner County men shoot at boys fishing on Priest RiverPosted: Updated:
FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect detained
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. We're also told the suspect has been detained, but they have not yet been officially identified.>>
Hurricane Harvey rescuer becomes the heartthrob of the internet
KHQ.COM - The internet has fallen hard for this "hot rescue guy" or #RescueBae as he's become known for on social media. After this selfie was posted on Facebook by a woman whose friend was rescued by this handsome fellow, it quickly went viral and the heartthrobs of the internet were determined to track him down.>>
SUV, wallet of man kidnapped at gunpoint from Cheney pot shop located
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police confirm that the SUV belonging to a Cheney man who was kidnapped at gunpoint from Lucid pot shop has been found in Airway Heights. Police and forensics teams are on the scene Tuesday afternoon conducting an investigation.>>
Mom says her daughter was hurt on Spokane County Fair ride
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A mother says it happened so quickly. She says she saw her daughter dangling from a ride at the Spokane County Interstate Fair. Stephanie Tyre took to Facebook, and her post has gotten more than 1,500 shares. She says her 4-year-old daughter Kinsey got on the dragon ride at the fair, and says she met all the safety requirements.>>
90-year-old woman short changed in online auction
SPOKANE, Wash. - An elderly Spokane woman says everything she owned was sold for just $150. She, along with her children, opted to hire a company to sell her property in an online auction. It's a decision many of us may face with our own parents. But what should you do to make sure the process is a smooth one?>>
Spokane Valley deputy placed on leave pending criminal investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has placed a Spokane Valley Deputy on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and internal investigation. The Police Department was asked Tuesday to investigate any potential assault or other criminal misconduct during an arrest to ensure an independent investigation and avoid any conflict of interest.>>
Lawmakers, community offer support following Freeman High School shooting
KHQ.com - Following a shooting at Freeman High School in Spokane County that left one person dead and three teenagers injured, lawmakers from across the state have offered their support for the small community during this tragic time.>>
Two Bonner County men shoot at boys fishing on Priest River
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Two Priest River men have been arrested after Bonner County Sheriff's deputies report they shot and two juveniles who were fishing Tuesday evening. Police say two boys road their moped to a fishing spot where they had permission to fish which was located on the Priest River near Settlement Road.>>
Florida nun dons habit, grabs chain saw to help after Irma
MIAMI (AP) - A Florida nun is pitching in on the cleanup efforts following Hurricane Irma by taking a chain saw to downed trees while dressed in her full habit. Miami-Dade police posted video of Sister Margaret Ann at work on social media taken by an off-duty officer who came across her. Police say the nun was cutting trees to clear the roadways around Archbishop Coleman Carrol High School near Miami.>>
6th person dies at Florida nursing home
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - City officials say a sixth patient from a Florida nursing home has died in aftermath of Hurricane Irma. A news release from the city of Hollywood says that three patients were found dead in the facility early Wednesday, while others were taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there. A late morning news release said a total of six have died.>>
Hurricane Harvey rescuer becomes the heartthrob of the internet
KHQ.COM - The internet has fallen hard for this "hot rescue guy" or #RescueBae as he's become known for on social media. After this selfie was posted on Facebook by a woman whose friend was rescued by this handsome fellow, it quickly went viral and the heartthrobs of the internet were determined to track him down.>>
Hillary Clinton in first live interview since presidential race shares why she believes she lost
NBC NEWS - Hillary Clinton was stunned when then-FBI Director James Comey reopened the agency's investigation into her private email server just days before the 2016 election, she told TODAY on Wednesday in her first live interview since the race. "I was just dumbfounded. I thought, 'What is he doing?'>>
Video shows police officer taking all the cash from an unlicensed hot dog vendor's wallet
KHQ.COM - Public outrage has been sparked by this video that shows a University of California Police Department officer taking all the cash out of a vendor's wallet who was selling hot dogs without a permit on campus during a football game. Since this video was posted, a Go Fund Me account for Juan, the hot dog vendor, has raised almost $70,000 in just 3 days.>>
House fire spreads to become new wildfire in Okanogan County
KHQ.COM - A house fire in Okanogan County has spread to become a wild land fire on Blue Grouse road in the 9 Mile area north east of Oroville. According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, deputies are making door-to-door notifications to alert other home owners in the area whose homes may be threatened and an emergency notification message has been sent out.>>
After chase, suspect jumps off Adams County overpass onto train, dies
Adams County deputies and Washington State Patrol are investigating after a man died following a police chase Tuesday evening. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says a car was being pursued from Franklin County. The car had been eluding Franklin County, state patrol troopers and Connell Police. The driver continued to flee officers as he entered Adams County. Spike strips were used but were not effective.>>
