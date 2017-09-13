The Latest: Trump, top Democrats agree on young immigrants - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

The Latest: Trump, top Democrats agree on young immigrants

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

The Latest on President Donald Trump's discussions with Congress on immigration (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

The top House and Senate Democrats have announced agreement with President Donald Trump to protect certain immigrants brought illegally to this country as children - along with some border security enhancements.

The agreement would specifically not include Trump's long-sought border wall. It would enshrine protections for the nearly 800,000 immigrants who benefited from a program created by former President Barack Obama that Trump has announced he is ending.

The agreement was announced in a joint statement from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, following a dinner the pair had with Trump at the White House.

It marks the second time in two weeks that Trump has bypassed Republicans to deal with Pelosi and Schumer.

___

8:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump has told lawmakers he's open to signing legislation protecting thousands of young immigrants from deportation even if the bill does not include funding for his promised border wall.

But Trump remains committed to building a barrier along the U.S.-Mexican border.

During a White House meeting with moderate House members from both parties, Trump urged lawmakers to come up with a bipartisan solution for the nearly 800,000 young people who had been protected from deportation and given the right to work legally in the country under former President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.

Trump ended the program earlier this month and has given Congress six months to come up with a legislative fix.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect in custody

    FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect in custody

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-09-14 02:42:54 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.

    >>

  • Hurricane Harvey rescuer becomes the heartthrob of the internet

    Hurricane Harvey rescuer becomes the heartthrob of the internet

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 12:12 PM EDT2017-09-13 16:12:34 GMT

    KHQ.COM - The internet has fallen hard for this "hot rescue guy" or #RescueBae as he's become known for on social media. After this selfie was posted on Facebook by a woman whose friend was rescued by this handsome fellow, it quickly went viral and the heartthrobs of the internet were determined to track him down. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - The internet has fallen hard for this "hot rescue guy" or #RescueBae as he's become known for on social media. After this selfie was posted on Facebook by a woman whose friend was rescued by this handsome fellow, it quickly went viral and the heartthrobs of the internet were determined to track him down. 

    >>

  • SUV, wallet of man kidnapped at gunpoint from Cheney pot shop located

    SUV, wallet of man kidnapped at gunpoint from Cheney pot shop located

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-09-12 23:42:41 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police confirm that the SUV belonging to a Cheney man who was kidnapped at gunpoint from Lucid pot shop has been found in Airway Heights.  Police and forensics teams are on the scene Tuesday afternoon conducting an investigation.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police confirm that the SUV belonging to a Cheney man who was kidnapped at gunpoint from Lucid pot shop has been found in Airway Heights.  Police and forensics teams are on the scene Tuesday afternoon conducting an investigation.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect in custody

    FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect in custody

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-09-14 02:42:54 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.

    >>

  • The Latest: Trump, top Democrats agree on young immigrants

    The Latest: Trump, top Democrats agree on young immigrants

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-09-14 02:13:43 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The top House and Senate Democrats have announced agreement with President Donald Trump to protect certain immigrants brought illegally to this country as children - along with some border security enhancements.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The top House and Senate Democrats have announced agreement with President Donald Trump to protect certain immigrants brought illegally to this country as children - along with some border security enhancements.

    >>

  • Lawmakers, community offer support following Freeman High School shooting

    Lawmakers, community offer support following Freeman High School shooting

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-09-14 00:34:39 GMT

    KHQ.com - Following a shooting at Freeman High School in Spokane County that left one person dead and three teenagers injured, lawmakers from across the state have offered their support for the small community during this tragic time.

    >>

    KHQ.com - Following a shooting at Freeman High School in Spokane County that left one person dead and three teenagers injured, lawmakers from across the state have offered their support for the small community during this tragic time.

    >>
    •   