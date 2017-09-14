Online fundraiser set up for student killed in Freeman shooting

One Freeman High School student is being remembered as a hero in his tight-knit community. Sam Strahan lost his life Wednesday morning when he was shot trying to stop a shooter inside the school. Now the community is rallying to raise funds for his family in their time of loss.

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says Sam Strahan was shot and killed by a shooter inside Freeman High School Wednesday, but this is not the only tragedy to befall the Strahan family in recent months.

An online fundraiser was set up by the Strahan family after Sam's father, Scott, passed away in June. The fundraiser, originally set up as a college for the two Strahan children. Now the family is asking for help in their time of loss.

Sam's aunt Ami posted this message on the fundraiser webpage on Wednesday.

"Still grief stricken from the loss of my younger brother earlier this year, now I learned today that my nephew Sam was killed in this shooting at his high school when he tried to intervene to stop the shooter.



Please help me raise money to help support the family during this difficult time.



#FreemanHS"

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, you can do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/emily-sam-strahans-college-fund