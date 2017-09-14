Courageous custodian helps bring Freeman shooting to an end

In the wake of a shooting at Freeman High School, Wednesday morning that left one person dead and three others injured, we are learning about heroism in the midst of the horrible violence.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told us about a man who stopped the shooting spree. Our partners at the Spokesman-Review that person is Freeman High School custodian Joe Bowen.

The Sheriff's Office says Bowen confronted the gunman and ordered him to stop firing and surrender his weapon. The gunman did pause long enough for a school resource officer to take him into custody.

According to Bowen's Facebook page, he started working at Freeman in 2015, and has a wife and children. He put all that on the line Wednesday to protect the students of Freeman High School.

Thank you, Mr. Bowen, for your selfless actions.